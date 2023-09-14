Week 2 Injury Report (Browns)

As the Steelers prepare for the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, they are doing so while dealing with some injuries.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward suffered a groin injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener and was placed on the Reserved/Injured List on Thursday.

"Obviously, losing Cam is significant, but that's what team is about," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "Replacing Cam is not a one-man job man, it is a multiple man job and a coach's job because it changes your schematics when you lose significant players. And so, we all acknowledge that, and we all run to that not away from that. That's an opportunity for us to show what team is about. Things that we hold near and dear like next man up, we have an opportunity to make that real when we're faced with the adversity that comes with attrition in this game. And so, that's our mindset, that's our plan. Multiple people, schematics included in that."

And to a man, everyone on the defensive line is ready to step up and do their part.

"There is more of an emphasis on the next man up and just using each other, making sure we take care of each other, push each other to have a good week," said second-year end DeMarvin Leal. "I feel like I can contribute and take that role.

"We're going to get together, talk it out and next thing you know make sure we get the job done."

Also ready to take the role is defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, who in his third season has played in 27 games, starting five of them.

"I think it's huge for the whole d-line, especially the young guys to be able to step up and try to fill that hole the best we can," said Loudermilk. "It's a tough one to try to fill. He is an incredible player. It's going to be on us, the guys to step up and make sure we are playing good.

"The whole d-line is going to have to step up. It's not going to be just one guy. Multiple guys will get more reps now. It's definitely on all of us now."

Receiver Diontae Johnson didn't practice on Thursday after he suffered a hamstring injury and isn't expected to play.

"Diontae Johnson, with a hamstring injury, is probably unavailable this week," said Tomlin.

"Feel real comfortable with our in-house people, Gunner (Olszewski) and others, in terms of elevating and being ready to carry the load and participate."

The team promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick from the practice squad to the active roster on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games.

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. also didn't practice with a knee injury.