Week 18 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers began their preparation for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, with injuries once again a hot topic. The team held a walkthrough, so the report is just an estimation.
This week's game is one with playoff implications on the line for the Steelers, and with so much on the line, having a healthy team is a key.
A week ago, linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral) was already ruled out before the week of practice began, but this week, the outlook is a little better for Roberts, although he was listed as did not practice on Tuesday.
"Elandon Roberts, we'll play day-by-day and see where it leads us in terms of his availability," said Coach Mike Tomlin.
And he isn't the only one in that scenario.
Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck), who both missed Sunday's game against the Seahawks, are also in the day-to-day mindset. Fitzpatrick was listed as did not practice.
"Same with Minkah and Trenton Thompson, don't really know where we are right now," said Tomlin. "I'd be speculating.
"We'll start first with partial participation on all three and check the quality of their participation and maybe it increases or decreases based on what we see day-to-day.
We'll push through the week the way that we normally do."
Linebacker T.J. Watt was injured against the Seahawks, but returned to action, and when he spoke, Tomlin didn't have an update on the defensive player of the year candidate.
"T.J. got hurt late in the game," said Tomlin. "Hadn't seen him yet (Monday). Don't anticipate it being a problem. Maybe it could be problematic at the front part of the week, but I don't know that it would jeopardize his participation."
Watt said after practice he will be available on Saturday.
On the quarterback front, Kenny Pickett (ankle) should be available, but Coach Mike Tomlin is sticking with Mason Rudolph as the starter after he led them to consecutive wins.
"I think Kenny's availability is less in question this week. I anticipate him being available to practice," said Tomlin. "That being said, we're going to leave the ball in Mason Rudolph's hands. He's done a good job and we've done a good job in the most recent two weeks. We've taken care of the ball. He's taken care of the ball. We scored points at a rate in which we hadn't done to this point this year. With the urgency of the moment and because of those reasons, we're going to leave the ball in his hands."
Tomlin said Pickett was cleared to play against Seattle, but it was late in the week which resulted in him being inactive. He was listed as full on Tuesday.
"That clarity didn't come until later in the week, and it was about the distribution of reps and who was best prepared and positioned to help us win," said Tomlin. "And so, that's the direction that we went with."
Pickett talked about the situation on Tuesday, saying as a competitor he wants to play and explained why he didn't dress against Seattle.
"If I was healthy enough to play and the coaches and trainers felt I looked good enough, I was going to start," said Pickett. "If they believed I was not, which they believed I was not, I was not going to dress or suit up for the game. Whoever reported that, I don't know where it started, it's kind of crazy what people will put out there, trying to prove their point or help their careers, it's disappointing to see that without any proof or basis for it.
"This week, I'm now the 2, four weeks out from the surgery. I'll dress and be the 2 and do what I need to do to be ready for Baltimore."
When asked how Pickett is handling the situation, Tomlin's answer is what you would expect about a player who wants to be out there.
"Man, he is a competitor," said Tomlin. "He wants the football. He wants to play, but at the same time, he's a team player. So, our agenda is winning football games right now. I'd imagine that's everyone's mindset."
The full injury/practice report is below.
While you are here, vote for Cam: Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It's the sixth time Heyward has been nominated for the award.
This year, fans are once again encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The WPMOY Charity Challenge runs from December 5 – January 8.
There are multiple ways that fans can vote for Cam to win the WPMOY Charity Challenge:
Any use of the hashtag and directions below on X (formerly Twitter) will count as votes for Heyward:
WPMOYChallenge + Cam Heyward
WPMOYChallenge + @CamHeyward
WPMOYChallenge + Heyward
Any repost on X of a post containing the above hashtag + name
New this year, fans can vote via NFL.com/ManoftheYear. Votes via this URL on the "Double Days" will also be counted twice.
The winner of the challenge will receive $35,000 for their charity.
In addition, fans can further amplify their support of Heyward by participating in an exciting campaign by Alltroo – an online fundraising platform started by former NFL tight end and 3-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, Kyle Rudolph. Through Alltroo, fans can support Heyward by entering an online fundraiser customized by each player for the chance to win special prizes and experiences, such as meet and greets, game tickets, sideline passes and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised through Alltroo's campaign will directly support the nominee's non-profit/charity of choice. For more information visit https://alltroo.com/manoftheyear/.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 18
Tuesday, January 2
No. 8 QB Kenny Pickett (Ankle) - Full
No. 17 S Trenton Thompson (Neck) - Limited
No. 22 RB Najee Harris (Knee) - Limited
No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) - DNP
No. 50 LB Elandon Roberts (Pectoral) - DNP
No. 73 G Isaac Seumalo (Shoulder) - Limited
No. 97 DT Cameron Heyward (Groin) - Limited
Tuesday's report is an estimation as the Steelers held a walk-through**
Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 18
Tuesday, January 2
No. 4 WR Zay Flowers (Calf) - DNP
No. 14 S Kyle Hamilton (Knee) - Limited
No. 40 LB Malik Harrison (Groin) - DNP
No. 44 CB Marlon Humphrey (Calf) - DNP
No. 10 CB Arthur Maulet (Hip) - Limited
No. 53 LB Del'Shawn Phillips (Shoulder) - Limited
No. 6 LB Patrick Queen (Shoulder) - Limited
No. 21 DB Brandon Stephens (Ankle) - Limited
No. 50 OLB Kyle Van Noy (Calf) - Limited
No. 41 DB Daryl Worley (Shoulder/Ankle) - DNP
No. 70 G Kevin Zeitler (Knee/Quad) - Limited
Tuesday's report is an estimation as the Ravens did not practice**