Week 18 holds promise and pitfalls

He was talking about what had happened to facilitate the team's victory over the Ravens that put them in a situation where the playoffs remain a possibility heading into Week 18. But he just as easily could have been delivering a message about what needs to happen this week in the run-up to Sunday's date with the Browns to put themselves in position to take advantage of that opportunity.

"I think we all had an understanding of what type of game we were going into, the gravity of it, the style of play that was going to transpire," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday news conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I just appreciate the guys' ability to absorb that, to understand that, to prepare accordingly to put a plan into action, whether schematics or fundamentals relative to the challenge … I just thought our guys did a really good job of embracing that component of it."

As a result of their 16-13 victory in Baltimore, coupled with New England defeating Miami, the Steelers have the opportunity to prepare for a meaningful regular season finale against the Browns, and they will do so knowing nothing short of another victory will further their case for a spot in the postseason.

Unlike most of the other professional sports that conduct playoffs under a system where a single loss isn't necessarily fatal, professional football's postseason road is one containing a succession of win-or-go-home obstacles. Because the Steelers dug themselves a 2-6 hole to begin this regular season, their margin for error essentially has been non-existent for the last month, and they haven't even qualified yet.

But this week, the culmination of which will be Sunday's do-or-die engagement with the Browns, "essentially" will be removed from the equation for the number of young players who will be experiencing this for the first time as professionals, or for the first time in a Steelers uniform.

"I haven't really paid a lot of attention to it, to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin when asked about the players' readiness to handle the uptick in intensity. "I'm more concerned with how I display how I handle it. A lot of young players don't have a mode. They come into work trying to figure out what the mode is. And so those of us who are experienced, those of us who lead, we better focus on displaying what it is we want from the young people as opposed to just trying to ascertain where they are."

The Steelers and the Browns will commence hostilities at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the same scheduled kickoff time for the other contingencies that have to fall in their favor for the lights to remain on when it comes to their season. Tomlin was clear when asked about the free flow of out-of-town scores during that time period.

"That happens every weekend," said Tomlin. "It's just less relevant to us in Week 1 and Week 2, but every week when you kick off at 1 p.m., there's another game going on, and the outcome of that game could affect your positioning. I'm one to usually carry urgency from Week 1 through the end so that I'm not living in that world. I just think it's the scarcity in our game, in football. You get 17 opportunities to state a case for yourself, and it's my job to continually educate our guys on the significance of that, not only now, but continually. And we have. So, we acknowledge where we are, we acknowledge we had a lot to do with it, we're willing to lay in the bed that we've made. But more importantly than that, we're going to stay focused on the work that we have an opportunity to affect. And that's the world that we live in this week."

This weekend will determine four of the 14 participants in the upcoming playoffs – two in each conference – but that means 10 teams already have clinched their spots. And the coaches of those teams might flirt with the opportunity to rest some sore bodies, while the Steelers have to face a week of focused preparation and cap it with a winning performance. Is a re-charged battery preferable to the muscle memory associated with lather-rinse-repeat?