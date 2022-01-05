Week 18 Blog: Harris leading in many ways

A young leader: In a season where a lot of Steelers rookies saw extended playing time, nobody stood out like running back Najee Harris.

And that is exactly why Harris was voted the winner of the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, presented by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to the team's top rookie.

"I guess it makes it more special," said Harris of winning the award in a season where rookies made significant contributions. "It's a different year for the organization. There's a lot of young guys on the team. We are a really young team."

Harris has established himself not just for the numbers he has put up, setting a Steelers single-season rushing record with 1,172 yards, but also for the way he goes about his business.

Dedicated. Hard working. Committed. Focused. Team first. Unselfish.

Those are all things that describe the team's No. 1 pick out of Alabama.

Sure, he came into his rookie season with expectations of numbers and statistics he wanted to attain, but he also came in with an approach to give everything he had and put the numbers on the back burner.

"I think every rookie has expectations coming in," said Harris. "The way the year played out and the way I just viewed everything of how young our team was, I guess some of those goals shifted towards how can we improve as a team, try to get all the rookies going. My goal kind of shifted more to how to help the team improve in each game."

Harris has taken on a leadership role somewhat, not to the extent some of the veterans on the team have, but he is stepping to the plate and showing that leadership by his actions. He is one of the most committed players to studying his craft, taking care of his body to the point where instead of slowing down at the end of his rookie season, he is just getting stronger.

That dedication to taking care of his body has come from reading motivational quotes by Japanese philosopher, swordsman and writer Miyamoto Musashi and reading his book, Book of Five Rings.

"Taking care of your body plays a big part, especially preparing for a heavy workload," said Harris. "Even if I didn't have it, I prepared as if I was going to have a heavy workload. Just really taking care of the body is important.

"I'm reading a book called, Book of The Five Rings by Miyamoto Musashi. He's great warrior. He talks about how taking care of the body is really important for a warrior. I think that is true just in life. That was one way that helped out a lot."

It's his approach, his attitude, his demeanor that could one day land him as one of the veteran leaders on the team, a team captain that if it happened, he would lead in his own unique manner.

"Everybody in some ways should feel like they're a captain," said Harris. "It you want to improve everybody and just get better as a team, and as a person, you should always tell somebody if they're doing something wrong. If they're doing something right, you should pat them on the back.