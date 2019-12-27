Week 17 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers wrapped up preparation for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and will go into it without two starters on offense.
Both Maurkice Pouncey (knee) and James Conner (quad) are out for Sunday.
With Pouncey out it will be B.J. Finney who makes the start at center on Sunday. Finney is no stranger to stepping in, making his fourth start of the season. The team also activated center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad earlier in the week.
"I prepare to play all three spots on any given Sunday," said Finney. "When I do get the call to start, my prep stays the same, I just lock in on one position.
"Mentally it's easier when I know I am starting because you know what to expect. You are going in and you are going to be able to get into a rhythm as opposed to just being pressed in there. When you are just thrown in there the adrenaline is still going crazy, trying to pick up the speed and make sure everything stays up to rhythm. When you start you settle in the groove and find the rhythm with everybody."
As far as the ground game goes, Conner missed practice all week with the quad injury. With Conner out, the running back duties will be held by Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds.
"We have to get things going," said Samuels. "We have to get the run game going. We know the team we are going up against this week. Whenever we have the opportunity, we have to make it count. It's a must-win game for us. We have to go out there, believe in each other, have that pride and just go out there and execute.
"We have to practice hard, practice with that mentality. Bring that same mentality that we bring every week. Don't really change anything. Just do what we have to do, handle our business and have fun."
With Mason Rudolph placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Devlin Hodges will start vs. the Ravens, but Paxton Lynch will also be available. While he has been inactive for the most part, he will be ready for whatever is asked of him.
"I feel good," said Lynch. "Whatever they need me to do, I will be ready to do. That is why they brought me here, to help this team win if I was called upon. So that is what I am going to be ready for."
Lynch has mainly worked with the scout team since signing with the Steelers on Oct. 11., but he has prepared each week like his time could come without a moment's notice.
"It's a little harder when you haven't gotten any reps in the offense, but we are all professionals, so we are all here to do a job and that is my job," said Lynch. "It's been good. It's been a learning experience going up against this defense. Our guys are one of the best defenses in the league, so I take that as an opportunity to get better. That has been my mentality day in and day out, getting better.
"I've been preparing like I was going to play each week knowing that I was inactive each week. There were a few weeks that I didn't know if I was going to get bumped up or not, so I've just been preparing week in and week out to play."
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 17
Game Status
RB James Conner (Quad) - Out
C Maurkice Pouncey (Knee) - Out
Friday, December 27
CB Steven Nelson (Groin) - Full
LB Mark Barron (NIR) - Full
RB James Conner (Quad) - DNP
C Maurkice Pouncey (Knee) - DNP
G David DeCastro (NIR) - Full
T Alejandro Villanueva (NIR) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (NIR) - Full
LB T.J. Watt (NIR) - Full
DT Cameron Heyward (NIR) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Foot) - Full
G Ramon Foster (NIR) - Full
Thursday, December 26
CB Steven Nelson (Groin) - Full
LB Mark Barron (NIR) - Full
RB James Conner (Quad) - DNP
C Maurkice Pouncey (Knee) - DNP
G David DeCastro (NIR) - Full
T Alejandro Villanueva (NIR) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (NIR) - Full
LB T.J. Watt (NIR) - Full
DT Cameron Heyward (NIR) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Foot) - DNP
G Ramon Foster (NIR) - DNP
Wednesday, December 25
CB Steven Nelson (Groin) - DNP
LB Mark Barron (NIR) - DNP
RB James Conner (Quad) - DNP
C Maurkice Pouncey (Knee) - DNP
G David DeCastro (NIR) - DNP
T Alejandro Villanueva (NIR) - DNP
TE Vance McDonald (NIR) - DNP
LB T.J. Watt (NIR) - DNP
DT Cameron Heyward (NIR) - DNP
Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 17
Game Status
RB Mark Ingram (Ankle) - Out
WR Marquise Brown (Illness) - Questionable
TE Mark Andrews (Ankle) - Questionable
CB Jimmy Smith (NIR) - Questionable
CB Marcus Peters (Chest) - Questionable
S Earl Thomas (NIR) - Questionable
Friday, December 27
WR Marquise Brown (Illness) - DNP
TE Mark Andrews (Ankle) - Limited
CB Brandon Carr (NIR) - Full
RB Mark Ingram (Ankle) - DNP
DT Brandon Williams (NIR) - Full
DT Chris Wormley (NIR) - Full
CB Marcus Peters (Chest) - Full
CB Jimmy Smith (NIR) - Limited
S Earl Thomas (NIR) - DNP
Thursday, December 26
TE Mark Andrews (Ankle) - DNP
CB Brandon Carr (NIR) - Full
RB Mark Ingram (Ankle) - DNP
DT Brandon Williams (NIR) - DNP
DT Chris Wormley (NIR) - DNP
CB Marcus Peters (Chest) - Limited
CB Jimmy Smith (NIR) - Limited
S Earl Thomas (NIR) - DNP
Wednesday, December 25
TE Mark Andrews (Ankle) - DNP
CB Brandon Carr (NIR) - DNP
RB Mark Ingram (Ankle) - DNP
CB Marcus Peters (Chest) - DNP
CB Jimmy Smith (NIR) - DNP
S Earl Thomas (NIR) - DNP
The Ravens did not practice today. Practice participation is an estimation