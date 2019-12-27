Week 17 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers wrapped up preparation for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and will go into it without two starters on offense.

Both Maurkice Pouncey (knee) and James Conner (quad) are out for Sunday.

With Pouncey out it will be B.J. Finney who makes the start at center on Sunday. Finney is no stranger to stepping in, making his fourth start of the season. The team also activated center J.C. Hassenauer from the practice squad earlier in the week.

"I prepare to play all three spots on any given Sunday," said Finney. "When I do get the call to start, my prep stays the same, I just lock in on one position.

"Mentally it's easier when I know I am starting because you know what to expect. You are going in and you are going to be able to get into a rhythm as opposed to just being pressed in there. When you are just thrown in there the adrenaline is still going crazy, trying to pick up the speed and make sure everything stays up to rhythm. When you start you settle in the groove and find the rhythm with everybody."

As far as the ground game goes, Conner missed practice all week with the quad injury. With Conner out, the running back duties will be held by Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds.

"We have to get things going," said Samuels. "We have to get the run game going. We know the team we are going up against this week. Whenever we have the opportunity, we have to make it count. It's a must-win game for us. We have to go out there, believe in each other, have that pride and just go out there and execute.

"We have to practice hard, practice with that mentality. Bring that same mentality that we bring every week. Don't really change anything. Just do what we have to do, handle our business and have fun."

With Mason Rudolph placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Devlin Hodges will start vs. the Ravens, but Paxton Lynch will also be available. While he has been inactive for the most part, he will be ready for whatever is asked of him.

"I feel good," said Lynch. "Whatever they need me to do, I will be ready to do. That is why they brought me here, to help this team win if I was called upon. So that is what I am going to be ready for."

Lynch has mainly worked with the scout team since signing with the Steelers on Oct. 11., but he has prepared each week like his time could come without a moment's notice.

"It's a little harder when you haven't gotten any reps in the offense, but we are all professionals, so we are all here to do a job and that is my job," said Lynch. "It's been good. It's been a learning experience going up against this defense. Our guys are one of the best defenses in the league, so I take that as an opportunity to get better. That has been my mentality day in and day out, getting better.