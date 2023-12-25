Week 17 Blog: Merry and bright

Next man up: The 2023 season has been the year of the next man up mentality for the Steelers, particularly in the middle of the defense.

That mindset was on display Saturday against the Bengals.

The Steelers have lost inside linebackers Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb for the season, and starter Elandon Roberts left the game with a pectoral injury. At safety, Keanu Neal is on the Reserve/Injured List and Minkah Fitzpatrick missed the game injured.

With so many missing, it was players like Eric Rowe, Myles Jack, who both were game day elevations from the practice squad and reverted back to it, and Mykal Walker who were seeing plenty of playing time.

"We got capable guys that will come in and do the job for us," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "Myles Jack and Mykal and everybody played well today that came in. Mark (Robinson), everybody. Just to have guys step up, and we're confident in the guys who are going to do that."

In addition, cornerback Patrick Peterson moved from his normal spot to safety to help plug the holes.

"It's necessary and appreciated," said Tomlin. "It's been a challenge readying those guys, but kudos to them. It's also a thoughtful acquisition of players, veteran players. The size of the practice squad today, the fact that you can have veteran players on it. We just positioned ourselves for the attrition component of play.

"Can't say enough about contributions from those guys, specifically Pat Peterson and Eric Rowe stepping in at safety under the circumstances that we have at that position.

"Both guys played every down. Did a heck of a job communicating solid throughout the week and provided some slash plays in the form of turnovers."

Peterson played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, never blinking.