Week 17 Blog: Merry and bright

A special gift: Santa arrived around the world in the last 24 hours, but he delivered for Steelers Nation on Saturday night when the team defeated the Bengals, 34-11, at Acrisure Stadium.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph, making his first start since 2021, led the team completing 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown.
Rudolph got a special gift after the game when one of the team's defensive captains, Cameron Heyward, gave him the game ball.
"It was great," said Rudolph. "Cam is our leader of our team, and he was very kind. Such a competitor. I don't know, he does everything right. Great dude. So, it meant a lot. It was special. Yeah, I'm not one for speeches, so I just kept it quick, broke it down."
For Heyward, it was a no-brainer giving Rudolph the ball.
"Mason was ready for the moment," said Heyward. "Three games we've lost in a row. Personally, I just felt like with everything going on, Mason attacked. There wasn't any sitting back and letting things happen. He went out there and attacked the game. You saw a couple of times with third-and-1 throwing it deep and giving guys a chance."
Rudolph might have been ready for the moment, but getting the game ball, that was a gift he didn't expect.
When asked if it was his favorite Christmas present, he recalled one from his childhood, but held this one pretty high.
"I got a treehouse when I was 12," said Rudolph. "This is definitely up there."
Next man up: The 2023 season has been the year of the next man up mentality for the Steelers, particularly in the middle of the defense.
That mindset was on display Saturday against the Bengals.
The Steelers have lost inside linebackers Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb for the season, and starter Elandon Roberts left the game with a pectoral injury. At safety, Keanu Neal is on the Reserve/Injured List and Minkah Fitzpatrick missed the game injured.
With so many missing, it was players like Eric Rowe, Myles Jack, who both were game day elevations from the practice squad and reverted back to it, and Mykal Walker who were seeing plenty of playing time.
"We got capable guys that will come in and do the job for us," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "Myles Jack and Mykal and everybody played well today that came in. Mark (Robinson), everybody. Just to have guys step up, and we're confident in the guys who are going to do that."
In addition, cornerback Patrick Peterson moved from his normal spot to safety to help plug the holes.
"It's necessary and appreciated," said Tomlin. "It's been a challenge readying those guys, but kudos to them. It's also a thoughtful acquisition of players, veteran players. The size of the practice squad today, the fact that you can have veteran players on it. We just positioned ourselves for the attrition component of play.
"Can't say enough about contributions from those guys, specifically Pat Peterson and Eric Rowe stepping in at safety under the circumstances that we have at that position.
"Both guys played every down. Did a heck of a job communicating solid throughout the week and provided some slash plays in the form of turnovers."
Peterson played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, never blinking.
"They did a great job out there for us," said Highsmith. "Just having those guys, E-Rowe coming out there doing what they did all game shows how selfless this team is, guys just coming out and doing whatever it is to help us win. So shoutout to those guys for doing their thing."
