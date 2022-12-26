Week 17 Blog: Keying on the details

Details matter: The Raiders came out on fire on Saturday night on a bitterly cold night, gaining 72 yards on their opening drive, which resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.
But after that, the Steelers defense put them on ice, allowing the Raiders to put up only 129 more yards for a total of 201 for the night.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said it was all about the details.
"I think we locked in, keyed in on our details," said Fitzpatrick. "They had a good scripted first drive. They did some things that were counter to how we play, what we do. They get paid to do their job and execute, and sometimes they make plays. I think the only thing that really changed was us being out there on our details."
What the defense did after the opening drive was reminiscent of what they have done the last few weeks, especially against the run. Josh Jacobs, who was leading the league in rushing, was held to just 44 yards on 15 carries.
"I think people are just doing their jobs, play in and play out," said Fitzpatrick. "That's what wins games. That's what allows you to play good defense. It's not people doing extra and stepping outside of their bounds. It's everybody doing their job. And then those extra plays and those other things just come along as you get a feel for the game."
The Steelers will have to be on their details this week against the Baltimore Ravens, a team they have to beat in order to stay in playoff contention. The game was flexed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
"Baltimore versus Pittsburgh," said Fitzpatrick. "You see how the first game went. Physical game, low scoring game, two great defenses. Great running offense on both sides of the ball. And I think that's the type of football that people like to watch."
The Ravens won the Week 14 meeting at Acrisure Stadium, 16-14. The Ravens put up a total of 215 yards with J.K. Dobbins going for 120 yards on 15 carries, an eight-yard average.
"We did some good things, but there are some things that we need to improve on," said Fitzpatrick. "Smashing the run is one of the things that we didn't do well that game. We've been doing a good job of that the last couple of weeks, so we just got to carry over the last few weeks into this game."
The right mindset: For Connor Heyward, the last play of the game on Saturday night was special for him.
Heyward took the jet sweep for 21 yards to put the game to rest and seal a victory on a night the entire team wanted to win for the late Franco Harris.
"It was a big-time win," said Heyward. "We knew what the game meant to the City of Pittsburgh, to this organization and we just wanted to go out there and win and I am glad we did. I am glad we won. You would see Franco here a lot. I am just glad we won.
"It's a cool moment. I don't think I've ever gotten a jet sweep in my life, so it was cool. We rep that at practice. Always being ready for the unexpected. You never know when your number will be called."
Heyward said once he started to get close to the sideline on the play, he knew he just had to slide and let the clock run out.
"In that situation if you have a little bit of football awareness you know what to do," said Heyward. "I could have run out of bounds, or even score, but get down, make sure we have the ball, possess the ball, because it will be over."
The way the offense performed at the end of the game, which included a fourth-quarter game-winning drive by quarterback Kenny Pickett, is indicative of the progress the offense continues to make.
"I think we are coming along the way we want to," said Heyward. "I think we are coming in with the right mindset of getting better each week and just trying to go 1-0. Trying to control what we can control.
"Mindset and everybody being on the same page, staying later, meeting longer and us meeting as a group as well."
Time change: The Steelers Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed by the NFL.
The game, which will be played on Sunday, January 1 at M&T Bank Stadium, has been changed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
This is the second game this season that the Steelers have had flexed.
NFL Flexible Scheduling Policy:
Flexible scheduling decisions for Sunday Night Football will be made on 12 days' notice for Weeks 5-14 and may be made on 6 days' notice for Weeks 15 and 17 if needed. Flexible scheduling for Monday Night Football does not begin until the 2023 season.
Vote for Cam: Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide. This is the fifth time Heyward has been the Steelers' nominee.
Every NFL team names a Man of the Year nominee, and they are all eligible to be the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide.
Steelers fans can do their part to help Heyward win the award by voting for him on Twitter through tweets and re-tweets.
Simply tweet #WPMOYChallenge and @CamHeyward or #WPMOYChallenge and Heyward to vote for him. You can also re-tweet any tweet with that mentioned in it.
