Week 17 Blog: Keying on the details

Details matter: The Raiders came out on fire on Saturday night on a bitterly cold night, gaining 72 yards on their opening drive, which resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.

But after that, the Steelers defense put them on ice, allowing the Raiders to put up only 129 more yards for a total of 201 for the night.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said it was all about the details.

"I think we locked in, keyed in on our details," said Fitzpatrick. "They had a good scripted first drive. They did some things that were counter to how we play, what we do. They get paid to do their job and execute, and sometimes they make plays. I think the only thing that really changed was us being out there on our details."

What the defense did after the opening drive was reminiscent of what they have done the last few weeks, especially against the run. Josh Jacobs, who was leading the league in rushing, was held to just 44 yards on 15 carries.

"I think people are just doing their jobs, play in and play out," said Fitzpatrick. "That's what wins games. That's what allows you to play good defense. It's not people doing extra and stepping outside of their bounds. It's everybody doing their job. And then those extra plays and those other things just come along as you get a feel for the game."

The Steelers will have to be on their details this week against the Baltimore Ravens, a team they have to beat in order to stay in playoff contention. The game was flexed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

"Baltimore versus Pittsburgh," said Fitzpatrick. "You see how the first game went. Physical game, low scoring game, two great defenses. Great running offense on both sides of the ball. And I think that's the type of football that people like to watch."

The Ravens won the Week 14 meeting at Acrisure Stadium, 16-14. The Ravens put up a total of 215 yards with J.K. Dobbins going for 120 yards on 15 carries, an eight-yard average.