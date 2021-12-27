Week 17 Blog: 'We've got to win'

Focused on the Browns: With Devin Bush inactive on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was Robert Spillane who got the start at inside linebacker, playing on 96% of the defensive snaps, as well as 46% of special teams snaps.

Spillane finished the game with a team-high 13 tackles, which included five solo stops, but he knows there was more he could have brought to the table in the team's 36-10 loss. While he was around the ball a lot, he wished he could have provided some splash on a day when the defense could have used it.

"I'm my biggest supporter, but also my biggest critic," said Spillane. "I expect all those plays to be made, whether it's right next to the ball or around the ball. I want to be in on the tackle, forcing fumbles, getting turnovers, finding a way to get my hands on the ball getting interceptions. Without doing that last night, I feel like I left something out on the table. But that's every NFL game that you ever play in. You're going to look back at the film and say, 'I should have done this a little bit differently.' But I know I play with my heart, and I play with high energy, and it shows on the film so I'm just going to keep continuing to do that."

The Steelers also didn't have inside linebackers Marcus Allen, also on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and Buddy Johnson, out with a foot injury. It's been the story of the season for the defense, missing key players to injuries or the COVID list, but Spillane said that isn't an excuse.

"We fully expect the 11 men out on the field to be professional and to do their role and their assignments as they come up throughout the game," said Spillane. "I think we've always lived by that next man up mentality. Maybe you're not a starter day one, but when you're on the field play like a starter and to prepare like a starter. I don't think that's an excuse. Everybody's dealing with injuries, everybody's dealing with COVID. We just have to find a way to deal with it better than other people and at this point I don't know if we have done that. Going forward, that's what we need to do."

And going forward is what Spillane is doing. He knows some of the disappointment that is behind them, but more importantly he knows there are two key AFC North games ahead of them, beginning on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt at this point, and nothing is more important this week than defeating the Browns.

"I think we need to dedicate ourselves individually and collectively on focusing on the Cleveland Browns," said Spillane. "We got them coming up Monday night and you can learn a lot from the previous outings that we've had and take that knowledge and learn to grow and continue to get better. That's what this NFL is all about, continuing to learn from mistakes and get better and move forward. I think that's our goal going ahead."

The Steelers defeated the Browns in Week 8 of the season in Cleveland, stopping their prolific ground game and holding them to just 96 yards rushing, including containing Nick Chubb who had 61 yards on 16 carries. The Browns run game is currently ranked fourth overall in the NFL, while the Steelers run defense is ranked 30th.