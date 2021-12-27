Week 17 Blog: 'We've got to win'

Monday, December 27
Winning is a must: For the Steelers, the playoffs are now.
With only two games left, both of them AFC North games including against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, Jan. 3, there is no margin for error for the black and gold.
While they sit at 7-7-1 following a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they are still in the playoff hunt with the AFC North and the AFC overall still wide open in so many ways.
What it means for the Steelers is they have to give everything they have the next two weeks, and that began on Monday with the parking lot a bit fuller than most weeks as players are committing themselves to do everything they can to make a final push for postseason play.
"We've just got to play all-around, come out with better energy," said receiver Diontae Johnson. "We've got to win. We've got to do a better job all around. Definitely got to put more points on the board instead of just getting blown out like that (yesterday). That was embarrassing. It's how you respond.
"We talked in the locker room (Sunday), basically saying we got to get on our stuff. Getting in the facility. Watch film, workout, just trying to be around the facility and whatnot. Everybody's just trying to get better. I will continue my routine, get better, continue to make plays. I'm assuming the other players will do that as well. That's what we want to do, which is winning. We need to get ready for these last two games. Now we need to win to get in the playoffs.
"The parking lot (today), you see a lot of guys cars that on certain days aren't here. A couple guys came in, probably watching film, just doing something to get better. And after that loss I am sure a lot of stuff is going through their head on how we can bounce back and get better. I am sure the coaches are going to come up with a good game plan this week for us to go over and we're going to execute the best way that we know how. I'm not really worried. I got faith in my guys."
One thing the Steelers have working in their favor this week is playing at home, in Heinz Field where they have the comforts the road doesn't provide.
"I like playing at home in front of our fans, the energy they give us," said Johnson. "We feed off that energy. It's different. I don't want to count us out. We're going to game plan and execute and get ready to win on Monday."
Roster move: The Steelers placed safety Karl Joseph on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List on Monday afternoon.
Joseph played in two games in 2021 as a game day elevation from the practice squad. He had two tackles and a pass defense against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Focused on the Browns: With Devin Bush inactive on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was Robert Spillane who got the start at inside linebacker, playing on 96% of the defensive snaps, as well as 46% of special teams snaps.
Spillane finished the game with a team-high 13 tackles, which included five solo stops, but he knows there was more he could have brought to the table in the team's 36-10 loss. While he was around the ball a lot, he wished he could have provided some splash on a day when the defense could have used it.
"I'm my biggest supporter, but also my biggest critic," said Spillane. "I expect all those plays to be made, whether it's right next to the ball or around the ball. I want to be in on the tackle, forcing fumbles, getting turnovers, finding a way to get my hands on the ball getting interceptions. Without doing that last night, I feel like I left something out on the table. But that's every NFL game that you ever play in. You're going to look back at the film and say, 'I should have done this a little bit differently.' But I know I play with my heart, and I play with high energy, and it shows on the film so I'm just going to keep continuing to do that."
The Steelers also didn't have inside linebackers Marcus Allen, also on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and Buddy Johnson, out with a foot injury. It's been the story of the season for the defense, missing key players to injuries or the COVID list, but Spillane said that isn't an excuse.
"We fully expect the 11 men out on the field to be professional and to do their role and their assignments as they come up throughout the game," said Spillane. "I think we've always lived by that next man up mentality. Maybe you're not a starter day one, but when you're on the field play like a starter and to prepare like a starter. I don't think that's an excuse. Everybody's dealing with injuries, everybody's dealing with COVID. We just have to find a way to deal with it better than other people and at this point I don't know if we have done that. Going forward, that's what we need to do."
And going forward is what Spillane is doing. He knows some of the disappointment that is behind them, but more importantly he knows there are two key AFC North games ahead of them, beginning on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt at this point, and nothing is more important this week than defeating the Browns.
"I think we need to dedicate ourselves individually and collectively on focusing on the Cleveland Browns," said Spillane. "We got them coming up Monday night and you can learn a lot from the previous outings that we've had and take that knowledge and learn to grow and continue to get better. That's what this NFL is all about, continuing to learn from mistakes and get better and move forward. I think that's our goal going ahead."
The Steelers defeated the Browns in Week 8 of the season in Cleveland, stopping their prolific ground game and holding them to just 96 yards rushing, including containing Nick Chubb who had 61 yards on 16 carries. The Browns run game is currently ranked fourth overall in the NFL, while the Steelers run defense is ranked 30th.
"Coach (Mike) Tomlin always says it best in the run game. It's all about getting off blocks and making tackles," said Spillane. "It's the fundamental principles of run defense. Staying in your gap, staying square, being able to fall back and make plays as an inside linebacker. It's really just comes back to the basics and fundamentals being able to whoop a man's (tail) as who's in front of you is the terminology we use and then make a play. I think we just need to get back to that. Myself individually and collectively as a team and good things will happen."
