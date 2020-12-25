Week 16 Blog: All the news and notes

Getting on board: Maurkice Pouncey is a morning person.

There is no denying.

He has always been one of the first players at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex since he first was drafted by the Steelers, hitting the weight room early and being the early bird who catches the worm.

But with the NFL having teams in the intensive protocol for the past month or so, being an early bird doesn't always work. Players are only at their facilities for set times, normally for practice and just some meetings. It's messed with Pouncey's schedule, but he gets it.

"I am such a morning person so if affected me a little bit," said Pouncey. "I like to get into the building, being able to sit in front of guys, being able to interact in that type of way. I get the protocols. It is what it is. There isn't any complaining about it. It's just getting on board and riding it out. I just look at it as 2020.

"For the younger guys it affects them more. It's hard to make sure guys are locked in when they are sitting at their homes. It's just a blessing to be playing. I know other sports leagues got their stuff done and are able to go to their championships and try to play. That is what football is trying to do. Whoever stays the most locked in, the most accountable at that time, they're going to win."

Pouncey, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 2 after testing positive, said he definitely understands the reason for the protocols, but it killed him to miss two games while on the list.

"That was terrible," said Pouncey. "I am the ultimate competitor. I want to be out there every single play. But the rules are the rules. The protocols are the protocols. I am done even thinking about that part.

"I was aggravated. I didn't have one symptom. At this point there is no point in complaining. We are just blessed to be out there playing. If you want to complain about it, you should have opted out."