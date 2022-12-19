Week 16 Blog: Practicing what they preached

Practicing what they preached: All last week, the talk in the Steelers locker room was centered around one topic.

Stopping the run.

And on Sunday, the defense delivered.

After giving up 215 yards rushing a week earlier to the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers stymied the Carolina Panthers running attack, allowing only 21 yards on the ground.

The defense set the tone early when defensive end Larry Ogunjobi stuffed D'Onta Foreman for a one-yard loss on the first offensive play of the game. And it didn't get any easier from that point forward.

"We were just very physical from the start of the game," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "Larry made that first play of the game and kind of set the tone for the game."

The key now is, not letting the foot off the gas. The Las Vegas Raiders come to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night with the NFL's leading rusher, running back Josh Jacobs, on absolute fire with 1,495 yards, which includes a 215-yard performance against Seattle on Nov. 17.

That simply means the defense has to perform at the same level on better this week as they did against the Panthers.

"We just got to get back to doing that," said Highsmith. "We've got a really good team coming in that is going to be able to run the ball. Josh Jacobs leads the league. He's a really good running back. We have to be able to set the tone like we did against the Panthers."

While the Panthers were heavy on the run, the Raiders have a balanced offense that features quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Davante Adams, who has 1,275 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns this year.

"They have a lot of good balance," said Highsmith. "Derek Carr is a great quarterback. Davonte Adams is one of the best in the game at the receiver position. They are very versatile on offense, but it comes with having to stop the run first. We have to be able to do that.

"Carr is a veteran guy, a competitor. That is what makes him a good quarterback. We have to be able to compete as well. If you are a competitor, this is a competitor's game. We are both fighting for our playoff lives. We just have to continue to fight. It's going to be a fun matchup."

One thing the Steelers could have in their favor is the weather. While the Raiders are accustomed to playing indoors, the Steelers have already acclimated to the cold and with temperatures expected to be in the teens on Saturday night, it will be interesting.