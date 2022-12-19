Week 16 Blog: Practicing what they preached

Monday, December 19
Practicing what they preached: All last week, the talk in the Steelers locker room was centered around one topic.
Stopping the run.
And on Sunday, the defense delivered.
After giving up 215 yards rushing a week earlier to the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers stymied the Carolina Panthers running attack, allowing only 21 yards on the ground.
The defense set the tone early when defensive end Larry Ogunjobi stuffed D'Onta Foreman for a one-yard loss on the first offensive play of the game. And it didn't get any easier from that point forward.
"We were just very physical from the start of the game," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "Larry made that first play of the game and kind of set the tone for the game."
The key now is, not letting the foot off the gas. The Las Vegas Raiders come to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night with the NFL's leading rusher, running back Josh Jacobs, on absolute fire with 1,495 yards, which includes a 215-yard performance against Seattle on Nov. 17.
That simply means the defense has to perform at the same level on better this week as they did against the Panthers.
"We just got to get back to doing that," said Highsmith. "We've got a really good team coming in that is going to be able to run the ball. Josh Jacobs leads the league. He's a really good running back. We have to be able to set the tone like we did against the Panthers."
While the Panthers were heavy on the run, the Raiders have a balanced offense that features quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Davante Adams, who has 1,275 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns this year.
"They have a lot of good balance," said Highsmith. "Derek Carr is a great quarterback. Davonte Adams is one of the best in the game at the receiver position. They are very versatile on offense, but it comes with having to stop the run first. We have to be able to do that.
"Carr is a veteran guy, a competitor. That is what makes him a good quarterback. We have to be able to compete as well. If you are a competitor, this is a competitor's game. We are both fighting for our playoff lives. We just have to continue to fight. It's going to be a fun matchup."
One thing the Steelers could have in their favor is the weather. While the Raiders are accustomed to playing indoors, the Steelers have already acclimated to the cold and with temperatures expected to be in the teens on Saturday night, it will be interesting.
"It's definitely going to be a cold game," said Highsmith. "We play in these games a lot. I feel like we will be able to play a good game. I am looking forward to the opportunity and challenge ahead. Like I said they are a good team, a good running game, so that's what we've got to do to beat this team, stop the run."
Always room for improvement: The defense was feeling it on Sunday against the Panthers, shutting down the run and for the most part stopping the Panthers in the air.
While safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was happy with their performance, you will never find him fully satisfied.
"I was happy with it. When you stop a team that likes to run the ball and take away the run game and they finish with less than 30 yards rushing, it's pretty big," said Fitzpatrick. "There were things in the secondary we could have done better. We gave up a big pass on third down that put them in the red zone and led to their first touchdown. We gave up a pass interference that got them down in the red zone. We definitely stopped the run, but there are things we could have done better."
Fitzpatrick said the defense will take the same principles into this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders that they had going against the Panthers, even though the Raiders offense is more balanced.
"(Josh) Jacobs is a really good running back," said Fitzpatrick. "They have been feeding him a lot this year. He is one of the top rushers in the league. They have a couple of their weapons back in (Darren) Waller and (Hunter) Renfrow. We are going to try and smash the run but are expecting them to get the ball to their playmakers."
One of those playmakers is the explosive Davante Adams, who has 1,275 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns this year.
"You can't let him get going," said Fitzpatrick. "He is a guy that once he wins two or three one-on-ones he gets going. We just got to be competitive at the catch point, be physical with them at the line of scrimmage. When a guy like that gets going it's tough to stop him."
Keep the momentum flowing: The Steelers offensive line is a unit that has been coming together all season, and their performance on Sunday as a whole against the Carolina Panthers was one of their best yet.
They even got a nice shoutout from Coach Mike Tomlin.
"Can't say enough about our big dudes up front and how they controlled it," said Tomlin after the game.
The Steelers rushed for 156 yards, with Najee Harris putting up 86 of those yards.
The key moving forward.
"Try to keep the momentum flowing," said tackle Dan Moore Jr.
Moore said they got a little bit of help from offensive line coach Pat Meyer, who spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the Panthers offensive line coach, and Trent Scott, who also spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Carolina.
"It was huge," said Moore. "(Pat) knows those guys in and out. Trent was a big help a well. He was on their team for two years. Personnel wise Trent helped us out a lot. Schematically Pat was a huge help for us."
The offense also won the game of attrition, controlling the time of possession by an advantage of 36:11 to 23:49.
"I think the time of possession game is always huge," said Moore. "The attrition game up front is how you win it, controlling the clock. I think we are going to have to do that this week, especially if (the Raiders) are a quick strike group. Not only that but make use of every possession we get and try to put points on the board every time we get the ball."
