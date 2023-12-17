Week 16 Blog: Focused on communication

Sunday, December 17
Focused on communication: Nose tackle Keeanu Benton knows it wasn't the performance the defense wanted, especially from a run standpoint.
The Colts were able to move the ball on the ground, rushing for 170 yards and late in the game, running the ball on 13 consecutive plays.
It's something they have to continue to work on and communication plays a key in it.
"Just making sure we are on the same page," said Benton on Sunday afternoon prior to the team watching film. "I feel like there were times in the game where our communication wasn't there. We just have to all talk to each other and make sure we fine tune those details to be on the same page and be gap sound.
"It's something we need to continue to communicate on."
A key cog in that communication component is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and his status is still unknown moving forward.
"We just have to have that next man up mentality," said Benton. "Minkah has done all that he can do for us. If he is not in the game, he is going to find a way to still make an impact. We just have to go out there and win."
While the Steelers have lost three straight games, Benton didn't hesitate when asked if the issues can be fixed.
"Yeah," he answered, his look one of confidence.
And he followed it up with an assurance that they are working toward that.
"Nobody is packing their bags yet," said Benton.
Next man up: Communication is a key component of what a defense does, and for the Steelers, that communication took a hit when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left the game against the Colts on Sunday.
While that was just one of the issues the defense was faced with, it is a key one as Fitzpatrick is a hub of communication from the back end.
Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the game and didn't return, and his status for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals isn't known at this point.
If he isn't able to go, it will be up to others to make sure they are on the same page.
"It will be a bit challenging," said safety Trenton Thompson, who saw more action with Fitzpatrick out. "Minkah is a huge communication part. We have to make it work. We can't change the ways because we are missing a piece. The next piece in has to get it right."
Thompson said communication is something they focus on in practice on a daily basis, but it can change in the blink of an eye with a guy like Fitzpatrick out. It's something they dealt with earlier this season when Fitzpatrick missed four games with a hamstring injury, and they are hoping not to have to deal with it again.
"We focus on it a lot in practice during the week," said Thompson. "When he went down the first time, the first games we had without him, communication wasn't terrible.
"Since we already experienced you could say it could make it easier, but I wish he was out there with us."
Looking in the mirror: One of the topics that was shared by players following the loss to the Colts is that there isn't just one topic, one thing to focus on, to correct the issues that are currently facing the Steelers after they lost their third straight game.
Some have pointed to communications, others execution and others fundamentals.
But there is one consistent message.
They will do everything in their power to correct the issues.
"Everybody in the room is a professional," said linebacker Mykal Walker. "People in this locker room have been through the highs. People in this locker room have been through the lows. At the end of the day, you have a job to do. Every time we go out there, we do our best to win the game. We haven't been executing these last couple of weeks.
"No one is giving up. We are going to fight."
Walker said they have to keep focusing on the fundamentals, something they work on continuously in practice, but it doesn't always translate on game day.
"It's fundamentals," said Walker. "We go out to practice every day and do the fundamentals. Some of these plays that they are hitting us on we do it correctly 10 out of 10 times in practice and it doesn't translate in the game.
"There is no room to blame people, there is no room to point fingers at anybody. We have to come together and decide this is when it stops."
Walker said he heard what some of his teammates said after the game, including linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, and they hit the nail right on the head.
"It's us not executing. It starts with us," said Walker. "Alex hit it the best. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror before you start looking around. That's where it starts.
"You have to look in the mirror and make sure you do your job right. Do the little things right and it will take care of itself."
Pro Bowl voting is underway: Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the second year for the new-look games.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25.
Cast your votes today.
Click on the links to go to the Steelers page and vote for players below as well.
During the final two weeks of voting (Dec. 11 – Dec. 25), fans can vote directly on "X" (formerly Twitter) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days (Dec. 24 – Dec. 25), social votes will count as double.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.