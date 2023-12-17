Week 16 Blog: Focused on communication

Looking in the mirror: One of the topics that was shared by players following the loss to the Colts is that there isn't just one topic, one thing to focus on, to correct the issues that are currently facing the Steelers after they lost their third straight game.

Some have pointed to communications, others execution and others fundamentals.

But there is one consistent message.

They will do everything in their power to correct the issues.

"Everybody in the room is a professional," said linebacker Mykal Walker. "People in this locker room have been through the highs. People in this locker room have been through the lows. At the end of the day, you have a job to do. Every time we go out there, we do our best to win the game. We haven't been executing these last couple of weeks.

"No one is giving up. We are going to fight."

Walker said they have to keep focusing on the fundamentals, something they work on continuously in practice, but it doesn't always translate on game day.

"It's fundamentals," said Walker. "We go out to practice every day and do the fundamentals. Some of these plays that they are hitting us on we do it correctly 10 out of 10 times in practice and it doesn't translate in the game.

"There is no room to blame people, there is no room to point fingers at anybody. We have to come together and decide this is when it stops."

Walker said he heard what some of his teammates said after the game, including linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, and they hit the nail right on the head.

"It's us not executing. It starts with us," said Walker. "Alex hit it the best. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror before you start looking around. That's where it starts.