Week 16 Blog: Detail oriented

Monday, December 20
Practice Update: The Steelers released DB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad, restored DB Linden Stephens to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List and placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List
Detail oriented: Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick reached the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career this year, and while he said it was cool to do, he also joked about feeling it.
"This is my first time doing it. If that's what I am asked to do, I will do it," said Fitzpatrick. "My body's feeling it for sure."
Fitzpatrick has been a last line of defense for the defense at his spot, and while he admits it wasn't something that was always his strong suit early on, he has definitely mastered it as of late.
"I haven't always been good at that," said Fitzpatrick. "Earlier this year I was making a lot of tackles, but I was missing a few that normally I wouldn't miss. Sometimes it's all about your eyes. That's what it was for me for a while, my eyes. I was over running the ball carrier, so I had to work my eyes. Coach (Teryl Austin) gets me right every day in practice, makes sure my eyes are in the right place, wrapping up tackles and not just diving at people. I have been emphasizing staying up, staying square, putting my body on people and being physical."
It's details like that which Fitzpatrick and everyone the 53-man roster are going to have to focus on this week and the remainder of the season. The win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday has kept them in the playoff hunt and the next three games are crucial and a strong finish is a must.
"One big thing is attention to detail," said Fitzpatrick. "This time of year, a lot of people are beat up, people are hurt, a lot of people are sore, tired. It's hard to focus on (the mentality that) I've got to do this one little thing right every single day for the next month. You're mental is not normally what it is. I feel like last year we fell out the details. I think that's one thing we just need to remind each other right now. Just staying on the details. What we do is a blessing. Just approach each day with energy even if it's hard."
It can pay off, though. It was that attention to detail that led to four turnovers against the Titans, and the key is to carry that momentum into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who lead the AFC with a 10-4 record.
"It's a combination of everybody just doing their job," said Fitzpatrick. "Doing the little things that we practice throughout the week, like punching out the ball, like reaching when you're rushing at the quarterback, putting pressure on the quarterback, all the things that we worked on throughout the week coming to fruition."
Last man standing: It was just one play after he watched his teammate and close friend Pat Freiermuth take a hit that landed him in the concussion protocol that Zach Gentry was called upon to come up big in a clutch situation.
Freiermuth, the standout rookie tight end, was hit after making a five-yard reception in the third quarter, a hit that drew an unnecessary roughness call on Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton.
With Freiermuth out, and fellow tight end Kevin Rader inactive and Eric Ebron already on the Reserve/Injured List, Gentry was the last man standing at tight end.
And he stood tall.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went to Gentry on the play right after the injury and he took a screen pass for a 17-yard gain to the Titans 17-yard line. Four plays later Roethlisberger punched it into the end zone on a one-yard run.
"I feel confident," said Gentry. "I've got a lot of playing time this year and I feel comfortable in the offense and with my role in the offense. That was a little screen. We've been practicing it for a couple of weeks. I had no idea they were going to dial it up right after that happened, but it was really a good play call by Coach (Matt) Canada. Really good blocking downfield. So, we were able to make it work."
Gentry doesn't know what Freiermuth's status will be for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he said he was happy to see his teammate and friend in good spirits on Monday.
"It was scary especially you guys knowing how close Pat and I are," said Gentry of the reaction when he was injured. "I just wanted to make sure he was alright. When he was able to get up and leave the field and he seemed like he was alright, we just had to focus on the rest of the game. I knew that it was going to be kind of a haul. I was going to be in for the rest of the game, but just had to do the job and play well for him and the rest of the team.
"I talked to him immediately after the game and then checked in with him a couple times during the night, making sure he was alright. First thing I did when I woke up this morning was text him. I saw him at the facility and he's in good spirits. He's doing all right. But definitely the first thing I was wondering on the sidelines was I wanted an update on him."
Take a look at the best photos from the Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field