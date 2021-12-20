Week 16 Blog: Detail oriented

Detail oriented: Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick reached the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career this year, and while he said it was cool to do, he also joked about feeling it.

"This is my first time doing it. If that's what I am asked to do, I will do it," said Fitzpatrick. "My body's feeling it for sure."

Fitzpatrick has been a last line of defense for the defense at his spot, and while he admits it wasn't something that was always his strong suit early on, he has definitely mastered it as of late.

"I haven't always been good at that," said Fitzpatrick. "Earlier this year I was making a lot of tackles, but I was missing a few that normally I wouldn't miss. Sometimes it's all about your eyes. That's what it was for me for a while, my eyes. I was over running the ball carrier, so I had to work my eyes. Coach (Teryl Austin) gets me right every day in practice, makes sure my eyes are in the right place, wrapping up tackles and not just diving at people. I have been emphasizing staying up, staying square, putting my body on people and being physical."

It's details like that which Fitzpatrick and everyone the 53-man roster are going to have to focus on this week and the remainder of the season. The win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday has kept them in the playoff hunt and the next three games are crucial and a strong finish is a must.

"One big thing is attention to detail," said Fitzpatrick. "This time of year, a lot of people are beat up, people are hurt, a lot of people are sore, tired. It's hard to focus on (the mentality that) I've got to do this one little thing right every single day for the next month. You're mental is not normally what it is. I feel like last year we fell out the details. I think that's one thing we just need to remind each other right now. Just staying on the details. What we do is a blessing. Just approach each day with energy even if it's hard."

It can pay off, though. It was that attention to detail that led to four turnovers against the Titans, and the key is to carry that momentum into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who lead the AFC with a 10-4 record.