Week 15 Injury Report (Panthers)

The Steelers began their preparation on Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The most talked about subject surrounding the black and gold is the health of quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett is currently in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

"Kenny's in the protocol. We'll adhere to it," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We'll rely on their expertise and let those guys provide the framework of how we proceed.

"Participation is big for him, and the quality of that participation. The last time he sustained a concussion, he was in the protocol but was allowed to work. We'll see what this procedure is like. His ability to work will determine whether he gets an opportunity. We'll take it day-by-day. If he's able to work, we'll work him."

With Pickett in the protocol, quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph are getting more reps in practice, with Tomlin not committing to who would start if Pickett can't play.

"We'll play both guys in a practice setting in an effort to make a determination what's best as we lean in on the latter part of the work," said Tomlin. "When you're dealing with someone in the protocol, you just simply take it day-by-day. Whatever the medical experts tell us in terms of the rate or work or quality of work, we'll adhere to it and make decisions accordingly based on that information."

Rudolph has said he would be ready to do whatever is asked of him.

"I am a competitor so of course I want to play, every week, each day," said Rudolph. "I want to play. I want to practice. I take advantage of the reps I get. Every competitor wants to be out there for his team, winning and putting his hand in the pile.

"I've tried to stay consistent all year. Whether that's with the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the two other guys prepare. They have good routines down. If I can bring a nugget here or there.

"I don't get a lot of reps in practice but finding time to throw here and there during special teams and (individual). Just put more pressure on myself to be perfect in individual and those short periods I do have."