Week 15 Blog: Speeding things up

Monday, December 13
Speeding things up: The Steelers have had some slow starts on offense, including Thursday night against the Vikings when they were down 29-0 in the third quarter, before putting 28 points on the board when they went to the no-huddle.
It's a method that has worked for them, but something utilized later in the game rather than from the get-go.
Receiver James Washington said there is a different feel when they are in the no-huddle, and it's also something that hurts the defense because they can't substitute in the manner they would like.
"I feel it allows teams to not have the right personnel on the field to continue to stop us," said Washington. "When you let Ben (Roethlisberger) just kind of go with the flow of the game, he usually dials up some stuff that that works and gets us down field and usually gets us a touchdown or what we need. I like the fact that we do it.
"We'll go no-huddle and we'll usually get a spark, and somebody will make a play downfield or whatever it may be. And that's really all we need is just that one play to pop off and I feel like we're going from there."
Washington said that Roethlisberger has been able to make changes at the line of scrimmage in games when he doesn't like what he sees, adapting not just with the RPO but with changing the call.
"We did a few weeks ago; we changed it up a little bit," said Washington. "I thought it worked pretty good. I feel like we're able to do pretty much anything we want to do. As far as the coaches going into this week, the game plan that they have for that scheme or that week, you know, just based on what they want us to do."
He said it: Washington on if the coaches talked to them before the season about situational awareness to avoid the situation that occurred on Thursday night when the Steelers had only seconds left and Chase Claypool was doing his first down signal instead of getting the ball back to the official.
"Coaches have talked to us about it," said Washington. "It's just kind of one of those common sense deals. But when you're in a moment against guys you make mistakes and do things. It was a costly deal for us. But at the end of the day, we're still a team and we just have to move forward from here and win these next games."
Progress report: Inside linebacker Devin Bush provided some insight today on what he's been dealing with throughout this season while working his way back from a knee injury that limited him to five games in 2020, surgery and rehabilitation.
"The biggest part is mental," Bush said. "If I had to make a good example it would be like, if you get bit by a dog who's to say the next time you go pet a dog?"
Bush played in 16 games as a rookie in 2019 (15 starts) and finished with a sack, a forced fumble, two interceptions, four passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and nine tackles for a loss. He returned one of his fumble recoveries for a touchdown, a 9-yard effort on Oct. 13, 2019 at the Chargers.
Through 12 games this season (all starts; Bush missed the Steelers' loss to the Raiders on Sept. 19) he's accounted for one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two sacks, two tackles for a loss and three passes defensed.
Bush's 2020 season ended after five games due to the knee injury he sustained on Oct. 18 against Cleveland.
"I think my first year and my second year was definitely two good years," Bush said. "My third year (this season) was a year I've never experienced before, especially coming back from an injury like that. It was my first time going through an injury like that, first time getting surgery, first time doing rehab and first time being away from the game for a full year. So it definitely was a learning experience for me. I had a lot of ups and downs, a lotta good times, a lot of bad times. But I think I'm still the same player, I feel like I'm the same player and I know I'm the same player. The stat sheet may not reflect that but nobody out here on the Steelers football team is playing up to their potential.
"Early in the season it was definitely a learning process for me just getting my mind back in football mode. Towards the middle of the season I was going through some more mental issues of just being out there and knowing I had to make plays, and winning was my biggest thing. Up until this point I think I'm settling pretty good.
"I got a lot of that stuff to build off of, a lot of things during the season that I did good, a lot of things during the season that I didn't do so well. We always have something to work on, so it just gives me a map of where I need to start and what I need to work on.
"My first day of training camp until now I think I progressed tremendously. Obviously, nobody on the Steelers is playing up to their potential, nobody's playing their best football right now. I'm not gonna sit here and single myself out or anybody else out because at the end of the day we're a team. We just gotta keep building. We got a lot of work to do right now. We have a lot of work to do next year."