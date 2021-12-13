Week 15 Blog: Speeding things up

Speeding things up: The Steelers have had some slow starts on offense, including Thursday night against the Vikings when they were down 29-0 in the third quarter, before putting 28 points on the board when they went to the no-huddle.

It's a method that has worked for them, but something utilized later in the game rather than from the get-go.

Receiver James Washington said there is a different feel when they are in the no-huddle, and it's also something that hurts the defense because they can't substitute in the manner they would like.

"I feel it allows teams to not have the right personnel on the field to continue to stop us," said Washington. "When you let Ben (Roethlisberger) just kind of go with the flow of the game, he usually dials up some stuff that that works and gets us down field and usually gets us a touchdown or what we need. I like the fact that we do it.

"We'll go no-huddle and we'll usually get a spark, and somebody will make a play downfield or whatever it may be. And that's really all we need is just that one play to pop off and I feel like we're going from there."

Washington said that Roethlisberger has been able to make changes at the line of scrimmage in games when he doesn't like what he sees, adapting not just with the RPO but with changing the call.

"We did a few weeks ago; we changed it up a little bit," said Washington. "I thought it worked pretty good. I feel like we're able to do pretty much anything we want to do. As far as the coaches going into this week, the game plan that they have for that scheme or that week, you know, just based on what they want us to do."