Week 15 Blog: Setting the example

Setting the example: Over the past few weeks, and off and on throughout the season as a day of veteran rest, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward hasn't practiced to kick off the week of practice.
But on Tuesday, Heyward was out there with his teammates, even if he was limited still dealing with his groin injury.
"I had plenty of time off, feeling pretty good," said Heyward, who hasn't been on the field since the team played on Thursday night.
It might be a little bit more, though, as Heyward was asked if he was setting an example, sending a message.
"It's part of it," said Heyward. "It is what it is. I just have to be there for my guys."
The Steelers are coming off back-to-back losses to teams that had only two wins going into the games, including a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night, and Heyward knows it's time to turn things around.
"We need to step up," said Heyward. "I don't think anybody is safe from that. You look at it as we gave up 21 points on defense. That is way too many. Any defender who thinks that they are not responsible for it, I think that is doing everybody a disservice.
"We all have a job to do. We all have a part to play. We have to be better because of it."
A feeling in the air: The Steelers have four games left on the schedule, starting this week with the Indianapolis Colts.
And while it's a one-game season week after week, the feeling is the final stretch of the season is basically, the playoffs start now.
"It's playoff football four weeks early," said center Mason Cole. "Each game from here on out is ever important. It has a feeling of playoff football already.
"These next games are important, starting with Indianapolis."
The Steelers are 7-6, and in the tight AFC, there isn't much room for error.
"You come in with the same intense mindset every day," said linebacker Markus Golden. "Come to work every day. A lot of people come to work like that no matter what. The whole team is thinking like that.
"We will be ready."
And that being ready mindset is one you can feel from players thanks to the leadership on the team.
"Every game is huge for us," said linebacker Mykal Walker. "We know what it is. The sixth spot to the 11th spot is the same record. Every game is a playoff game for us.
"It's exciting. We lost the last two games that everyone in the world thought we shouldn't have lost. We have a chance. We have an opportunity. We can control things. Any time you are in a situation like that, it's a great thing.
"Now it's about every drill, making sure every rep is detailed. We have to lock in. It's all about the buy-in. We have great leadership in this locker room. Everyone is on the same page. I could feel it in the meeting room this morning."
There is confidence that things can turn around and then anything can happen.
"I think this team is capable, I think we have always been capable," said Cole. "If we play to our ability and how we can play, there is no doubt we can not only make it to the playoffs, but make a run too."
Winning is all that matters: The Steelers head into Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a 7-6 record and in sixth place in the conference, currently holding a Wild Card playoff spot.
And there is only one thing on their mind.
Getting a win this week.
The AFC is a logjam right now, with six teams at 7-6, including the Colts who are in seventh place in the conference and hold the final Wild Card spot.
"It's a new week, a new opportunity, a new challenge," said center Mason Cole. "Our mindset is all on this week and how we can execute at the highest level and get a win in Indianapolis."
The team is coming off two disappointing losses, knowing they need to execute better.
Cole has no doubt that can happen.
"Week in and week out you are always trying to tweak and correct things and make things better, so we obviously have to do that this week," said Cole. "It's the same process, and the process continues, and we have to get better."
The offensive unit has been watching film as a group under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and they are all holding each other accountable for going out and getting the job done.
"It's across the board on the offense," said Cole. "I think the players are doing a good job of holding the players accountable. I think there is a lot of transparency in our meetings. The players are holding each other accountable, we just have to play better.
"It's a group thing. I think Faulk has done a great job of being really transparent and watching film together as an offense and making sure everybody sees everything. Credit to Faulk for that."
Ready to roll: With outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both in concussion protocol, fellow outside linebacker Markus Golden is ready to do whatever is asked of him.
"We don't know. That's football," said Golden of the status of his fellow linebackers. "Anything can happen once you step on the field. You just have to be prepared and ready no matter who you are, no matter what spot you are on the depth chart.
"You have to be professional and be a pro and come in every day and practice like you are going to play."
Golden was inactive last week against the Patriots, the first time all season, but is ready for whatever is asked of him this week.
"I will be ready no matter what. I will be prepared," said Golden. "I am going hard no matter what. Whatever comes, I will be ready no matter what side it is.
"We just have to lock in, do our job no matter what. There are a lot of tough guys on this roster. This week you come back to practice, go hard, do your job and that will carry over to Sunday."
Repeat as necessary: Quarterback Mason Rudolph saw the Steelers play the type of offense they aspire to play on Nov. 26 in Cincinnati and maintains such a level of performance is attainable again this Saturday in Indianapolis.
"I think you saw some positive signs in Cincinnati, attacking more in the middle of the field," Rudolph said after practice today. "I thought Coach Sullivan (quarterbacks coach Mike) called a good game there and Kenny played well.
"I think there was a really good balance. We ran the ball well, we threw it well, we play-action passed. Just looking for balance and there's no secret to that, it's executing and having a great practice each and every day and starting off the week strong like we did (today)."
Rudolph will be more prepared as the No. 2 to Mitch Trubisky this week. The Steelers aren't preparing for a Thursday night game, as they were last week against the Patriots.
"It's only been one day but I feel good," Rudolph said. "Obviously, got a few extra (reps), this being a normal, full week of practice. I feel good about that.
"I'll feel a lot better on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when we've all had a full week of practice as a team. For myself individually, just gonna enjoy a nice, non-compressed week of practice, unlike last week."
Rudolph hasn't played in a game for the Steelers since Dec. 26, 2021 when he relieved Ben Roethlisberger at Kansas City.
It hasn't escaped Rudolph's notice that he's one snap away with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out.
"I'm the backup quarterback right now in the NFL," Rudolph said. "I'm very thankful. You think about how much work it takes for all these guys in this locker room to get to this level. I'm gonna be sharp. I'm gonna stay sharp all week. I'll be ready if and when my number's called but it's a day-by-day process. I enjoy that preparation, the grind.
"Patience is a fruit of the spirit. I've been practicing patience for a long time. It doesn't matter if you don't take the opportunity when it comes to you and seize it. If it comes, great; if not, I'm gonna keep working.
"I'd be lying if I said it hasn't changed at all. When you know as a No. 3 you can only play due to an emergency, injury, which statistics say is a pretty low chance of that happening. When you're one play away does it sorta create a little more urgency? Yes, and it's more exciting. I'd love to play football. I'd love to be on a team and put your hand in the pile but you'd also love to play and that's a little more real this week."
Practice squad update: The Steelers signed linebacker Davis Perales to the practice squad and released running back Qadree Ollison.
Perales was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season, but released at the end of October.
Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.
Steelers-Colts game details: Just a reminder, the Steelers-Colts game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network and KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.
The game was one of a handful of Week 15 games the league did not set a date and time for when the schedule was initially released.
