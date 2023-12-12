Week 15 Blog: Setting the example

Repeat as necessary: Quarterback Mason Rudolph saw the Steelers play the type of offense they aspire to play on Nov. 26 in Cincinnati and maintains such a level of performance is attainable again this Saturday in Indianapolis.

"I think you saw some positive signs in Cincinnati, attacking more in the middle of the field," Rudolph said after practice today. "I thought Coach Sullivan (quarterbacks coach Mike) called a good game there and Kenny played well.

"I think there was a really good balance. We ran the ball well, we threw it well, we play-action passed. Just looking for balance and there's no secret to that, it's executing and having a great practice each and every day and starting off the week strong like we did (today)."

Rudolph will be more prepared as the No. 2 to Mitch Trubisky this week. The Steelers aren't preparing for a Thursday night game, as they were last week against the Patriots.

"It's only been one day but I feel good," Rudolph said. "Obviously, got a few extra (reps), this being a normal, full week of practice. I feel good about that.

"I'll feel a lot better on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when we've all had a full week of practice as a team. For myself individually, just gonna enjoy a nice, non-compressed week of practice, unlike last week."

Rudolph hasn't played in a game for the Steelers since Dec. 26, 2021 when he relieved Ben Roethlisberger at Kansas City.

It hasn't escaped Rudolph's notice that he's one snap away with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out.

"I'm the backup quarterback right now in the NFL," Rudolph said. "I'm very thankful. You think about how much work it takes for all these guys in this locker room to get to this level. I'm gonna be sharp. I'm gonna stay sharp all week. I'll be ready if and when my number's called but it's a day-by-day process. I enjoy that preparation, the grind.

"Patience is a fruit of the spirit. I've been practicing patience for a long time. It doesn't matter if you don't take the opportunity when it comes to you and seize it. If it comes, great; if not, I'm gonna keep working.

"I'd be lying if I said it hasn't changed at all. When you know as a No. 3 you can only play due to an emergency, injury, which statistics say is a pretty low chance of that happening. When you're one play away does it sorta create a little more urgency? Yes, and it's more exciting. I'd love to play football. I'd love to be on a team and put your hand in the pile but you'd also love to play and that's a little more real this week."