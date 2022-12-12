Week 15 Blog: Ready if needed

Staying consistent: With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the concussion protocol, and his status for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers unknown as of Monday, it was fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph who found his locker surrounded by media.

Rudolph, who hasn't played a snap this season after starting 10 of the 17 games he played in the last three seasons, said he stays ready mentally and physically in case he is called upon at any point.

"I've tried to stay consistent all year," said Rudolph. "Whether that's with the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the two other guys prepare. They have good routines down. If I can bring a nugget here or there.

"I don't get a lot of reps in practice but finding time to throw here and there during special teams and (individual). Just put more pressure on myself to be perfect in individual and those short periods I do have."

With Pickett getting the vast majority of the snaps with the first team, and Mitch Trubisky getting the rest of them, it has been a while since Rudolph has gotten any significant reps.

"It's been a while," stated Rudolph. "Bye week I got one rep. I bartered with Mitch and Kenny to get a rep each day and they gladly agreed. Before that anything significant would be training camp."

Rudolph said the key is throwing whenever he has the opportunity and simply being available in practice or on game day, which is a new routine for him this year.

"I got my headset on," said Rudolph. "I put my coaching hat on Sundays and I try and do a good job of helping any way I can and communicate. Sometimes less is more. I don't want to annoy anyone with too much analytics and stuff."

While he has handled the role he is in with nothing but class and professionalism, he is also quick to admit he would love to be out on the field with his teammates getting some work.

"I am a competitor so of course I want to play, every week, each day," said Rudolph. "I want to play. I want to practice. I take advantage of the reps I get.