Week 15 Blog: Ready if needed

Monday, December 12
Staying consistent: With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the concussion protocol, and his status for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers unknown as of Monday, it was fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph who found his locker surrounded by media.
Rudolph, who hasn't played a snap this season after starting 10 of the 17 games he played in the last three seasons, said he stays ready mentally and physically in case he is called upon at any point.
"I've tried to stay consistent all year," said Rudolph. "Whether that's with the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the two other guys prepare. They have good routines down. If I can bring a nugget here or there.
"I don't get a lot of reps in practice but finding time to throw here and there during special teams and (individual). Just put more pressure on myself to be perfect in individual and those short periods I do have."
With Pickett getting the vast majority of the snaps with the first team, and Mitch Trubisky getting the rest of them, it has been a while since Rudolph has gotten any significant reps.
"It's been a while," stated Rudolph. "Bye week I got one rep. I bartered with Mitch and Kenny to get a rep each day and they gladly agreed. Before that anything significant would be training camp."
Rudolph said the key is throwing whenever he has the opportunity and simply being available in practice or on game day, which is a new routine for him this year.
"I got my headset on," said Rudolph. "I put my coaching hat on Sundays and I try and do a good job of helping any way I can and communicate. Sometimes less is more. I don't want to annoy anyone with too much analytics and stuff."
While he has handled the role he is in with nothing but class and professionalism, he is also quick to admit he would love to be out on the field with his teammates getting some work.
"I am a competitor so of course I want to play, every week, each day," said Rudolph. "I want to play. I want to practice. I take advantage of the reps I get.
"Every competitor wants to be out there for his team, winning and putting his hand in the pile."
Pro Bowl Games Voting: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
Steelers fans can do their part to send the team's players to the Pro Bowl Games this season by voting here or on Twitter as part of the social media voting.
Any tweet or retweet that includes one the options below counts as one vote through Dec. 13 and doubles to two votes on Dec. 14 and 15.
Make sure your tweet or retweet includes one of these options and you can vote for any and all Steelers players:
ProBowlVote + @(PlayersHandle) – example: #ProBowlVote @CamHeyward
ProBowl Vote + Full Name – example: #ProBowlVote Minkah Fitzpatrick
