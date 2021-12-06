Week 14 Injury Report (Vikings)

The Steelers didn't practice on Monday as they have a short week to prepare for Thursday night's game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

If the team would have practiced, the estimation is guard B.J. Finney (back) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot), wouldn't have practiced. Finney was injured against the Ravens, while Haden has missed the last three games.

Coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday during his press conference that with the short week the key is focusing on who is healthy vs. who isn't.

"It's always challenging on a short week to have an inclusive mentality about those that are less than ready. You don't have full practice participation to evaluate their physical readiness. So, that's a component of it. There is not a lot of opportunity for people to get on a moving train. That being said we'll focus on the healthy ones and get those ones ready to play."