Week 14 Blog: Patience pays off

Monday, December 6
Patience pays off: With Joe Haden missing his third straight game, it was time for Ahkello Witherspoon to make the most of the opportunity in front of him.
After being inactive for eight of the first nine games, Witherspoon made his first start of the season against the Ravens, stepping in at Haden's left cornerback spot.
He finished the game with five tackles and a pass defensed.
Witherspoon has played in four games this season, with the one start on Sunday, and has eight total tackles and the one pass defensed.
"I knew I was gonna start throughout the week," said Witherspoon, who was acquired via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 3. "I would say that just starting and having all those reps, that kind of puts me back into my zone of being out there every single snap. Coming in on other downs hasn't been as routine for me, because it's not something I did for four years with the Niners. I was actually out there playing every snap. It puts me back in my comfort zone."
Witherspoon signed with the Seahawks during the 2021 offseason but didn't play any games with them prior to the trade. He spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started 33 games, so being inactive to start the season was a challenge. But he handled it perfectly.
"I think just being consistent and being diligent with my craft and my daily approach, not really getting caught up in being out there being active," said Witherspoon. "Just believing in myself, day in and day out, and then putting that on tape and in practice. Then understanding that when that opportunity comes, I'm not going to have to be anybody different. If I take that approach, I'm just gonna have to replicate what I've been doing. It's been a fun process, a challenging process, understanding the defense, learning the defense, so I can go out there and play fast.
"I didn't really get caught up in what I wanted the process to look like. I knew that being traded set me up in a position to re-establish my identity and learn a new defense and find my way to make plays in that defense. I didn't mind having a little bit of time to put all that together and make that mesh naturally. In the beginning, and just with a new defense, I wasn't as comfortable, wasn't as fast. I know that to make plays in this league at a high level, at a consistent level, you have to have the details of the defense down first, and then the rest will follow."
Tearing up: It's been the mantra all season long.
Next man up.
And on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, guard John Leglue did his part and then some as the next man up.
After B.J. Finney left the game with a back injury, playing only three snaps, Leglue stepped in at left guard for the remainder of the game, playing in his first NFL game.
"It's a great opportunity to go out there," said Leglue. "It's a lifelong dream. As a kid you dream about playing in the NFL. To finally get that experience is an unbelievable feeling. It was an awesome team win.
"You prepare every week like you are going to be playing. One of the biggest things is every day in practice we all practice with a purpose to be able to maximize our opportunity when we get it. We say Coach (Mike) Tomlin puts us in the right position to be successful on the field. The way we prepare as a whole offensive line, as a whole team, everybody's ready for the moment whenever their number gets called. I'm very thankful for the outcome."
Leglue was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Nov. 27, right before the Bengals game. He didn't play in that one, but the emotions the last two weeks have been high for him.
"When I signed to the 53, I definitely teared up," said Leglue. "It was a dream come true. A lot of hard work has been going into this."
Leglue said his parents were able to come to last week's game in Cincinnati but couldn't make it to Heinz Field this week. He did talk to them immediately afterwards, though.
"They were thrilled," said Leglue. "They told me they believed in me all along and just go out there and show them and everybody back home. It's one of those things you come from a small town. I'm happy to be able to whip out the dream and show everybody that through a lot more work you can get to the places you want to go."
And draw some well-deserved praise along the way.
"Leglue comes in at left guard early in the game and steps up and does some amazing things," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. "We have to run the ball on that last drive a bunch, and then we threw it, but we had to run the ball."
And he wasn't alone in giving him his props.
"How about guys like Leglue? How about (Montravius) Adams?" said Tomlin. "Adams just got here and played a bunch of snaps for us. (Ahkello) Witherspoon started in place of Joe Haden. I just can't say enough about the contributions we got from new Steelers or Steelers that are getting an opportunity to get their train out of the station in terms of their careers.
"Leglue, awesome."
Leglue originally was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released by the Broncos following the 2019 training camp and was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Green Bay Packers signed Leglue off the Saints practice squad in 2019.
Throughout his time in the NFL and in college, he has worked at every position on the line, knowing to make it at this level versatility is a key. That's paid off.
"Any time I get to play, I try to make sure I know it front and back," said Leglue.
And that will be the case this week if he is once again called up to get the job done.
"I'm just going to be prepared," said Leglue. "Each week, even when I was on practice squad, I was preparing like I'd be out that week, because you never know in this game and I'm just going to continue with the same approach I've been having this whole year."
In the last two games, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has come through with his first two interceptions of the seasons, and he might have receiver Diontae Johnson to thank for them.
Johnson's intense work habit, which includes being one of the last players off the field every day at practice, is something that has rubbed off on Fitzpatrick, especially after he wasn't pulling in any interceptions early in the season.
It's worked for Johnson, who after dropping a potential touchdown against the Ravens on Sunday bounced back with eight receptions for 105 yards and two touchdown receptions.
"Diontae does a lot of extra work. He actually inspired me to do extra work," said Fitzpatrick. "He's always catching probably 100 extra passes and he's catching tennis balls. I started doing the same thing. I was struggling catching earlier this year. I feel like it's helped me tremendously too. He's definitely challenged me to take that extra step for sure."
Fitzpatrick might not have created as many turnovers as he would have liked at this point of the season, but the one he had on Sunday against the Ravens came at the perfect time.
Fitzpatrick intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the endzone as Baltimore was moving the ball on their opening drive.
On third-and-6 from the Steelers 10-yard line, Jackson looked for tight end Mark Andrews but with T.J. Watt applying the pressure, Jackson threw an errant pass and Fitzpatrick picked it off in the end zone to keep the Ravens off the board.
But in Fitzpatrick's mind, it's time to move on with another big game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings and a short week to prepare.
"We have to put the win yesterday behind us," said Fitzpatrick. "It was a great win. It was a must needed win. But Thursday is 10 times more important because it's the next game.
"The last five games are almost like playoff games for us. We need to win this game."