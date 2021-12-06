Week 14 Blog: Patience pays off

Tearing up: It's been the mantra all season long.

Next man up.

And on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, guard John Leglue did his part and then some as the next man up.

After B.J. Finney left the game with a back injury, playing only three snaps, Leglue stepped in at left guard for the remainder of the game, playing in his first NFL game.

"It's a great opportunity to go out there," said Leglue. "It's a lifelong dream. As a kid you dream about playing in the NFL. To finally get that experience is an unbelievable feeling. It was an awesome team win.

"You prepare every week like you are going to be playing. One of the biggest things is every day in practice we all practice with a purpose to be able to maximize our opportunity when we get it. We say Coach (Mike) Tomlin puts us in the right position to be successful on the field. The way we prepare as a whole offensive line, as a whole team, everybody's ready for the moment whenever their number gets called. I'm very thankful for the outcome."

Leglue was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Nov. 27, right before the Bengals game. He didn't play in that one, but the emotions the last two weeks have been high for him.

"When I signed to the 53, I definitely teared up," said Leglue. "It was a dream come true. A lot of hard work has been going into this."

Leglue said his parents were able to come to last week's game in Cincinnati but couldn't make it to Heinz Field this week. He did talk to them immediately afterwards, though.

"They were thrilled," said Leglue. "They told me they believed in me all along and just go out there and show them and everybody back home. It's one of those things you come from a small town. I'm happy to be able to whip out the dream and show everybody that through a lot more work you can get to the places you want to go."

And draw some well-deserved praise along the way.

"Leglue comes in at left guard early in the game and steps up and does some amazing things," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. "We have to run the ball on that last drive a bunch, and then we threw it, but we had to run the ball."

And he wasn't alone in giving him his props.

"How about guys like Leglue? How about (Montravius) Adams?" said Tomlin. "Adams just got here and played a bunch of snaps for us. (Ahkello) Witherspoon started in place of Joe Haden. I just can't say enough about the contributions we got from new Steelers or Steelers that are getting an opportunity to get their train out of the station in terms of their careers.

"Leglue, awesome."

Leglue originally was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2020. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released by the Broncos following the 2019 training camp and was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Green Bay Packers signed Leglue off the Saints practice squad in 2019.

Throughout his time in the NFL and in college, he has worked at every position on the line, knowing to make it at this level versatility is a key. That's paid off.

"Any time I get to play, I try to make sure I know it front and back," said Leglue.

And that will be the case this week if he is once again called up to get the job done.