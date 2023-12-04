Week 14 Blog: 'Full confidence in Mitch'

Monday, December 3
Confidence in Mitch: The Steelers will be without quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday night against the New England Patriots after he has been ruled out with a high ankle sprain that required surgery on Monday, but they won't be without confidence in who will be starting in his spot.
Mitch Trubisky will start in Pickett's absence, and tight end Pat Freiermuth isn't concerned about the change.
"It's going to be the same offense," said Freiermuth. "Mitch takes reps in practice. We have full confidence in Mitch to execute the game plan and we are full steam ahead.
"Mitch is a good leader in game. He brings everyone together. He really communicates on what he wants the receivers to do and stuff. He is a good leader.
"We have full confidence in all of our quarterbacks to execute the offense and get us some wins."
Trubisky, who signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent during the 2022 offseason, was the team's starter at the beginning of last season before Pickett took over the job.
Freiermuth said the offense feels good with Trubisky at the helm.
"He has always been confident in his ability," said Freiermuth. "We're expecting him to come in and lead us and execute what we're asking him to for the offense to execute."
Freiermuth said he had the chance to talk with Pickett, and knows the young quarterback will work his tail off to get back on the field.
"He is obviously frustrated with the injury," said Freiermuth. "We're expecting him to rehab hard and come back whenever he is available."
He isn't the only one feeling frustrated. Freiermuth echoes the sentiment when it comes to getting the ball in the end zone, something the Steelers have struggled doing on offense and something the Patriots have limited their opponents on the last three games in particular.
"It's very frustrating," said Freiermuth. "It's Week 14. We have to figure it out. There is no other option. We try and do everything we can, it's just about putting the ball in the end zone.
"Keep showing up to work and try to find little things that will allow us to get in the end zone."
Added on: The Steelers signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad today and released receiver Jacob Copeland.
McSorley, who played at Penn State, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Ravens roster and practice squad in 2019 and 2020 and part of 2021, appearing in just three games with Baltimore.
McSorley was signed off the Ravens practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season but didn't see any game action.
In 2022 he appeared in six games, making his first NFL start in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards and no touchdowns.
He has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.
McSorley has played in nine games, completing 48 of 93 passes for 502 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Steelers-Colts game details announced: The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network and KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.
The game was one of a handful of Week 15 games the league did not set a date and time for when the schedule was released.
