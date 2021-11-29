Week 13 Blog: Looking for answers

Looking for answers: As Minkah Fitzpatrick answered questions on zoom on Monday morning following the Steelers 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, like those asking the questions, he didn't really have the answers as to what is happening with the team's run defense after Joe Mixon put up 165 yards on Sunday.

"I am not 100 percent sure," said Fitzpatrick. "I watched film on my own last night, but we haven't done that as a team yet. So, once we do that, we'll be able to have a better diagnosis of it."

For a defensive unit that had high expectations heading into the season, things haven't panned out as they would like 11 games into the season.

And yes, there are some reasons. Injuries certainly are one of them, although it's not being used as an excuse.

"There are multiple reasons," said Fitzpatrick. "We're down guys. We have a lot of new guys, new faces playing for us this year. Normally we play up to our standard whoever is out there, step up, play well, play fast, do their job. Right now, we're not doing that. We have to figure out what's going on and diagnose it, make necessary changes. Keep moving because we are a talented defense. We are a team that should be playing at a higher caliber, especially the defense.

"Everybody knows this isn't our normal standard. That's why it's so surprising to everybody that this is not normally how we play. Like I said, we're down a lot of guys. I'm not making excuses. I'm just stating facts. We're down a lot of guys, we're beat up, we're young. I'm not making excuses. We're still finding our identity while still missing some people, which can be tough to do, as you can see."

On the defensive line the Steelers have been without Stephon Tuitt all season and Tyson Alualu has been out since mid-September. Those are two key losses that have caused teams to focus more on Cameron Heyward, double-teaming him and tying him up.

The Steelers are going to have to figure out fast how to turn things around as the Baltimore Ravens come to Heinz Field this Sunday, with quarterback Lamar Jackson a huge threat to take off running at any point.

The work begins today.

"Right now, there are certain things that need to change, how we move throughout the week," said Fitzpatrick. "Whether it be getting more reps in practice, going faster pace, through walkthroughs and stuff like that. That's my personal opinion.