Week 13 Blog: Bouncing back

Bouncing back: Several times on Monday night Diontae Johnson went over to fellow receiver George Pickens on the sideline, quietly but intently talking to the rookie.

Johnson knew Pickens might need a few words of encouragement after the rookie had dropped a few passes.

"Just trying to be that teammate, be there for him," said Johnson. "It's just my job as a player, as a leader, to step in and say it's okay, you are going to have moments like that. It's how you respond.

"You can't let one moment define you and take you out of the game. I told him I have been there before, lock in and let it go. Move on and learn from it."

Pickens said he felt bad about the drops, never wanting to let his teammates down.

"I was just getting frustrated," said Pickens. "I never want to be the reason we lost. When I dropped the ball, and stuff like that, I was telling myself let's get back.

"Diontae talking, it was a coping mechanism, trying to get me back in the groove. He was trying to keep me up."

And what Pickens did, was exactly what Johnson suggested. He moved on from the drops and made several key plays to help lead the Steelers to the 24-17 win, including pulling in the two-point conversion when he broke free in the corner of the end zone.

"You see him respond in a big way," said Johnson. "You see him come back and make those three big catches for us. One down the field, one across the middle and the two-point conversion. I feel like me being there for him allowed him to get back to himself and get back in his game.

"He was able to help us out. We needed him. We needed him to be locked into those moments because he is a big component of our offense."

That is a fact. Pickens has been a big downfield threat for the offense, making circus-like catches and opening eyes across the NFL. While he was down a little, it didn't rattle his confidence, something that is strong for the second-round pick.

"He has his little moments," said Johnson. "When he gets back to himself, you see what he can do. Incredible player out there. I love playing alongside him. It's amazing watching him make plays down the field. It gets me pumped up to make my plays. I am just trying to do everything I can and continue to be an elite group and feed off everybody else."

Confidence is something that Pickens said comes from his work ethic, knowing he is prepared because he puts the effort in.