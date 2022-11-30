Week 13 Blog: Bouncing back

Wednesday, November 30
Bouncing back: Several times on Monday night Diontae Johnson went over to fellow receiver George Pickens on the sideline, quietly but intently talking to the rookie.
Johnson knew Pickens might need a few words of encouragement after the rookie had dropped a few passes.
"Just trying to be that teammate, be there for him," said Johnson. "It's just my job as a player, as a leader, to step in and say it's okay, you are going to have moments like that. It's how you respond.
"You can't let one moment define you and take you out of the game. I told him I have been there before, lock in and let it go. Move on and learn from it."
Pickens said he felt bad about the drops, never wanting to let his teammates down.
"I was just getting frustrated," said Pickens. "I never want to be the reason we lost. When I dropped the ball, and stuff like that, I was telling myself let's get back.
"Diontae talking, it was a coping mechanism, trying to get me back in the groove. He was trying to keep me up."
And what Pickens did, was exactly what Johnson suggested. He moved on from the drops and made several key plays to help lead the Steelers to the 24-17 win, including pulling in the two-point conversion when he broke free in the corner of the end zone.
"You see him respond in a big way," said Johnson. "You see him come back and make those three big catches for us. One down the field, one across the middle and the two-point conversion. I feel like me being there for him allowed him to get back to himself and get back in his game.
"He was able to help us out. We needed him. We needed him to be locked into those moments because he is a big component of our offense."
That is a fact. Pickens has been a big downfield threat for the offense, making circus-like catches and opening eyes across the NFL. While he was down a little, it didn't rattle his confidence, something that is strong for the second-round pick.
"He has his little moments," said Johnson. "When he gets back to himself, you see what he can do. Incredible player out there. I love playing alongside him. It's amazing watching him make plays down the field. It gets me pumped up to make my plays. I am just trying to do everything I can and continue to be an elite group and feed off everybody else."
Confidence is something that Pickens said comes from his work ethic, knowing he is prepared because he puts the effort in.
"I would probably say growing up. I have been playing football since I was four," said Pickens. "I have always been, not even like 'that guy,' or trying to be 'that guy.' I just always worked hard. The working hard stuff is my confidence. That is how guys see it. It comes off as, 'Oh, he is that guy,' but in reality, I just be chillin."
Next man up: Next man up has always been a Steelers' mantra, and that was certainly the case on Monday night at the running back spot.
The Steelers went into the game with Jaylen Warren inactive due to a hamstring injury, and then starter Najee Harris suffered an abdomen injury in game, forcing him to miss considerable time.
With both players down, and the only two running backs to carry the ball all season, it was time for someone to step up.
And two people did.
Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. took that next man up role to heart and did their part.
Snell had 12 carries for 62 yards and a two-yard touchdown, as well as a six-yard reception.
"It felt good. Not surprised," said Snell. "I was ready whenever the time was called. I was thankful for the opportunity.
"It was fun having that feeling back again, being engaged and having energy."
McFarland finished with six carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 11 yards after being a game day activation from the practice squad.
"It was fun," said McFarland. "It was fun to go out there and get a good team win, execute and get a good team win.
"It felt good. I am blessed and thankful for any opportunity I have to go in the game, better yet to get the ball. It was an honor, and I am blessed and thankful."
It was McFarland's first game action all season, but he said he is always prepared just in case.
"You never know," said McFarland. "I prepare when I go out to practice just as (Coach) Mike T(omlin) says, sharpen your sword for battle because you never know."
Snell, who has been playing on special teams all season, said it was all about waiting for his turn and being ready when the time came.
"It was tough," admitted Snell of not getting opportunities before. "I had my special teams role. I know what I am capable of. It's a mental game. I am coming in every day and staying on top of everything.
"I was locked in and ready. It shows how ready I was. It's just a mental thing, going over film, a lot of mental reps from watching practice, seeing what cut I would make, what read, a lot of that.
"I enjoy football. It doesn't matter what they ask of me, I am going to do it to the best of my ability."
Practice squad shuffling: The Steelers signed defensive tackle Renell Wren to the practice squad on Tuesday and released receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad.
Wren spent most of the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad. He was released a week ago when the team signed running back Master Teague III and receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley.
Wren signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason but was released by the team. Wren spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and was called up for the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Wren was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Get out and vote: Voting is now open for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will be a completely different format than in the past.
The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.
Leading into the game there will be skill competitions, giving fans a fun look at all of the league's top players.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 15. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 1, so keep an eye out for that.
-->> Cast your votes today.
