Week 12 Injury Report (Colts)

The Steelers practiced on Thanksgiving at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, getting in some good work before they left for dinner with family, friends and teammates.

Receiver Miles Boykin is hampered by an oblique injury he suffered against the Bengals that forced him out of the game. Boykin was among a handful of players who didn't practice on Thursday.

"We'll see where this week leads us from a participation standpoint and a practice setting," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We've got an extra day; we've really got an extra day and a half when you think about Monday Night Football and so, we're going to leave the light on for all of these guys and remain hopeful and see where the week leads us."

The other guys Tomlin was referring to includes rookie running back Jaylen Warren who suffered what Tomlin referred to as 'not a significant' hamstring injury against the Bengals, but one that has his availability in question for Monday night against the Colts. Warren didn't practice on Thursday.

Tomlin was also referring to center Mason Cole, who didn't practice. Cole injured his foot against the Bengals, replaced by J.C. Hassenauer. But there is confidence that Cole will be okay for the game.

"He may be limited at the early portions of the week, but there's a decent level of confidence that he's going to come through the other side of it and be available to us at the end of the week," said Tomlin.

If Cole can't go, Hassenauer said he will be ready.

"Every week as a backup you prepare to start," said Hassenauer. "You never know when your opportunity is going to be. You have to take advantage of that opportunity. Every week I am going to prepare as if I'm starting, like I did last week and the weeks prior. We are going to take it day by day.

"The hardest part about being a backup is you have to prepare as if you are the starter every week. You get the glory without ever reaping the benefit of starting. It's the hardest part. You have to get all the mental preparation down and you might go, you might not. Every week you have to prepare as if you are going in the game."

Hassenauer ended up playing 56% of the snaps on Sunday, something he welcomes but doesn't want to see a teammate go down because of it.

"It's a goal of mine to play in NFL games," said Hassenauer. "To be able to do that during the regular season is tremendous. I give all the glory to God and the blessings he's given me."