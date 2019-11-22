Week 12 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers will be without two of their starters on offense when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

James Conner (shoulder) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) didn't practice for a third straight day and both have been ruled out for the AFC North matchup at Paul Brown Stadium. Artie Burns is doubtful for Sunday after being hampered with a knee injury all week. Burns was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and didn't practice at all on Friday.

With Conner out, the running game will be in the hands of Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds, Benny Snell and newly signed Kerrith Whyte, who offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner feels will be ready to go if needed.

"I expect K. Whyte to be ready to go this Sunday, and really not have many limitations," said Fichtner.

Snell also is excited to contribute and can't wait to get on the field after missing the last three games with a knee injury.

"It was frustrating because I love football, I love my job, I love what I do every day," said Snell. "Being away from my teammates and not being able to practice, it kind of hurt. It made me value how much I love the game, love my teammates. I love football."

"I am very anxious (to play). I am ready. I am excited. I'm 110 percent baby. We're going."

Diontae Johnson and Ola Adeniyi were full participants on Friday, practicing full-go for the third straight day. Bud Dupree, who was hampered by a triceps injury on Wednesday was also a full participant. None of them are on the status report.

Having Johnson back after the hit he took against the Browns is something that is a big boost for the offense.

"We continue to lose guys," said Vance McDonald. "Diontae is expected to step up and be a huge contributor for Mason and the offense. I am excited to see how he can bounce back from a devastating hit like that and continue to build."