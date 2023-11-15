Week 11 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers began their preparation today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

And injuries continue to be a hot topic.

The Steelers have lost a starting inside linebacker for the second time in two weeks, with Kwon Alexander being placed on the Reserve/Injured List after suffering an Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The previous week the team lost fellow inside linebacker Cole Holcomb for the season as well.

With both linebackers out, who were two of the three the team had as a starting rotation, it will be Elandon Roberts who will be asked to carry the majority of the load.

"We're going to lean on Elandon Roberts, but that's why we brought him here," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "He's a defensive quarterback in mentality and a really good communicator, a really good above-the-neck player. He does a really good job in those areas.

"We hadn't been playing him, in some situations or possession-down moments, but we might expand his role in some of those areas for benefit of communication and fluidity in that area. But those are things that we get an opportunity to ponder over the course of a preparation week."

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is still dealing with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last two weeks, while nose tackle Montravius Adams, who missed the Packers game, is dealing with an ankle injury. Neither practiced on Wednesday.

"(Montravius) Adams has an ankle injury he's working through," said Tomlin. "We'll see what that does to his availability.

"Minkah and his hamstring are the same thing. How much they're available during the course of the week as a determining factor and obviously the quality of their work."

Tight end Pat Freiermuth returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

"Feel good about Pat Freiermuth and we'll watch him go through the week and look at the quality of his work and the amount of it, and how he feels and let that be a determining factor," said Tomlin. "But feel good about his potential availability."

Freiermuth has missed the last four games while on the Reserve/Injured List, as well as the Ravens game in Week 8, while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Freiermuth has played in only four games this season and has eight receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson is being placed on the Reserve/Injured List after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against the Ravens on Sunday.