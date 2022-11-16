Week 11 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and were missing several players as the week of practice kicked off.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't practice, still healing after he was kept out of last Sunday's game because of his appendix.
"Reports regarding Minkah and his inclusion this week are really positive," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "I know that he's already been here and run (Tuesday). I saw him Sunday at the stadium and Minkah wanted to play on Sunday. Obviously, that wasn't the appropriate thing to do, but that's just the mentality that he brings in. Oftentimes, when you're talking about injury or being unavailable, coming back from lack of availability, your attitude has a lot to do with it and so, we're really optimistic about him."
Guard Kevin Dotson (hip) didn't practice on Wednesday. Dotson injured his hip against the Saints and his work this week will determine his availability.
"Dotson has got a hip that may limit him at the early portions of the week," said Tomlin. "We'll let his participation and quality of his participation be our guide."
Also not practicing were safety Marcus Allen (illness), linebacker Devin Bush (knee), defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee), offensive lineman Trent Scott (back) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring),
Running back Najee Harris (knee) was a full participant with what was referred to by Tomlin as 'discomfort' that shouldn't impact his availability this week.
"Don't expect it to be an issue relative to game participation," said Tomlin. "Might minimize him some here at the early portions of the week."
Linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) was also a full participant.
Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.
The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year. Leal has played in five games in 2022, starting one.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 11
Wednesday, November 16
RB Najee Harris (Knee) - FP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Marcus Allen (Illness) - DNP
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Appendix) - DNP
LB Devin Bush (Knee) - DNP
OL Kevin Dotson (Hip) - DNP
OL Trent Scott (Back) DNP
LB T.J. Watt (Pectoral) - FP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP
Cincinnati Bengals Participation/Injury Report, Week 11
WR Ja'Marr Chase (Hip) - DNP
OT La'el (NIR - Rest) - DNP
S Dax Hill (Shoulder) - DNP
DT Josh Tupou (Calf) - DNP
HB Chris Evans (Knee) - LP
CB Tre Flowers (Hamstring) - LP
CB Mike Hilton (Finger) - FP
