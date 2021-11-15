Week 11 Blog: 'It feels like a loss'

Feeling like a loss: When a game ends in a tie, as the Steelers-Lions game did on Sunday, there is no satisfaction on Monday morning, especially for those who are at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"In this building, it feels like a loss," said receiver Ray-Ray McCloud. "Coming in it feels like a loss for us. I think our standards are set high here and the culture Coach (Mike) Tomlin's built here.

"You have to applaud Detroit for a great game. We didn't execute well. They made plays when plays needed to be made. We've just got to go in the lab and fix things that need to be fixed and go onto the next game."

McCloud had his best output of his career on Sunday with nine receptions for 63 yards, saying he wasn't necessarily expecting to have his number called that many times but was definitely prepared.

"You never know going into a game what's going to come and what's not going to come," said McCloud. "My mindset was just anything that comes my way make plays. That's what it was. Do my job when my number was called."

McCloud doesn't think he got more opportunities just because Mason Rudolph was at quarterback for Ben Roethlisberger, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but did say they have developed a good rapport.

"I think it was the opportunities the defense was putting (out there)," said McCloud. "The defense ran things where I may be open.

"Last year when I was doing scout team a lot, when I first got here, Mason was at quarterback, so I used go with him a lot. And even this year, I'll go with him to work on different things on my game. We built a chemistry, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with me having extra targets. It was more of that's how the game came and that's how we took it."

And how they took the news the night before the game that Roethlisberger wasn't playing, the same way. Professionally.

"We handled it like a professional team," said McCloud. "And that's why we practice. And that's why Mason practices because things like that do happen in this league, whether it's part of COVID or injury. You've got to be ready, prepared. Even when it was me, when JuJu (Smith-Schuster) was playing and everybody was playing, if somebody goes down you have to know every play.