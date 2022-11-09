Week 10 Injury Report (Saints)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints today, and the list of injuries that Coach Mike Tomlin outlined on Tuesday were evident in the participation.

Kicker Chris Boswell, who missed the Eagles game with a right groin injury, didn't practice. In addition, cornerbacks William Jackson III (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) also didn't practice. Linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee) were also both sidelined.

"We'll let their participation be our guide and the quality of that work in terms of us making decisions about whether to utilize them or how often we utilize them," said Tomlin.

Long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) were full participants.

While injuries are still hampering the team, the defense could get a shot in the arm this week with the potential return of linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee. Both players are currently on the Reserve/Injured List but have returned to practice and could suit up this week against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

"Both guys have been participants and we'll continue to monitor those guys," said Tomlin. "We've been optimistic about their inclusion this week. But again, we got some work ahead of us and got some reaction to that work, how they feel coming off the work. We'll just continue to monitor those guys and make appropriate decisions regarding them as we get closer to game time."

With Boswell not practicing and dealing with the groin injury, the team signed kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Wednesday.

In three seasons in the NFL, Wright has kicked in 19 games, hitting 28 of 32 (87.5%) field goal attempts and 28 of 30 (93.3%) extra point attempts.

Wright was most recently on the practice squad for the Chiefs and played in Weeks 4 and 5, kicking in place of the injured Harrison Butker. He originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the 2019 training camp with the team. He was released prior to the start of the season and spent time in the XFL.

Wright returned to the Steelers in 2020, signing to the practice squad and then being a gameday elevation. He played in three games, connecting on four of four of his field goal attempts, with a long of 46 yards, and was seven for seven on extra point attempts.