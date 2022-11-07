Week 10 Blog: Sims ready for his shot

Monday, November 7
Ready for his shot: Steven Sims laughed as he stood in the Steelers locker room, surrounded by media at his locker before moving in front of a Steelers backdrop that is normally used for the biggest interviews of the day because of the onslaught of cameras and attention.
"I've never been in front of this before," laughed Sims.
Well, there was a reason.
Following the trade of receiver Chase Claypool, who spent time working in the slot, Sims is one of the players now in the spotlight for the passing game and that meant the bright lights were on him.
"I started playing in the slot when I got into the league," said Sims. "I have been playing there ever since, bouncing inside and out. I can do both."
Coach Mike Tomlin expressed his confidence in the depth at wide receiver after trading Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. It's something Sims likes to hear but knows it's not just about him.
"They trust everybody in the room," said Sims. "There are a couple of us that play in the slot, me and Gunner (Olszewski), so we're kind of give a different style, both of us. I guess they trust in that, the different versatility we bring in the slot."
Sims said his role was not defined on Monday yet, as it was a bonus day of practice coming off the bye weekend. But he is happy to accept whatever role is given to him and embraces the challenge.
"I see myself getting in there, running more routes than I have been running, doing gadget things, motion and that, jet sweeps," said Sims. "Just looking to build on that.
"I have done everything they ask me to do. When I get in, I make explosive plays. I guess they like that.
"Everything is the same for me. I am getting a bigger role, more opportunities to help the team win. That is all I can ask for, more opportunities. I have to capitalize on those opportunities."
Sims is more of a prototype slot receiver at 5-10, compared to Claypool who is 6-4. But recently bigger players have been used in the slot throughout the NFL.
"It's obvious Chase is a big body, I am not," said Sims. "We bring different elements to the game. I am quicker than fast. We are just different.
"I guess that is the coaches. They like big guys. It was always like that when I was younger. You are always going to pick the bigger guys before me, thinking the bigger guy is better than me. Time will tell."
And for Sims, time has told the story. He has gone from a kid who was told he didn't have a shot, to not getting a lot of attention from colleges, to going undrafted and working his way from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
"I remember my middle school coach telling me I wouldn't be anything," said Sims. "It's just my journey. Since I was a young guy, I was always an underdog story. That's just my nature to work. Wait my turn. It's normal to me. Always being counted out. Underdog, small guy. I just work.
"I put in the work like everybody else. I work hard, grind hard. I go every rep full speed, every rep likes it's a game rep, every practice likes it's a game. It just elevated my game as I grew in the league and got me to the point where I am now."
Keep communicating: The Steelers defense could get a shot in the arm this week when they play the New Orleans Saints, with the expected and potential return of linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee from the Reserve/Injured List.
"Both of them are playmakers," said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "It takes pressure off myself and other guys to make plays. It puts other guys in position that they are able to make plays. Having a full defense back is going to help us out a lot."
The return of Kazee could definitely aid Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, giving them someone who can make the secondary more versatile.
"With me and TE (Edmunds) out there, I feel like offenses get a good beat on where we're lined up, what we're doing. When Kazee is out there it adds a third guy who can move around, and it gives them a more difficult read."
With the return of Kazee and the addition of cornerback William Jackson, who was acquired via trade from the Washington Commanders, the secondary will have a new look this week. And because of that, communication is paramount.
"Communication is key in the secondary," said Fitzpatrick. "When you have new guys in there you have to make sure they know how we talk, how we communicate. You can't expect them to know. You have to overcommunicate."
Ready to go: The last few months haven't been easy for safety Damontae Kazee, struggling with spending time on the Reserve/Injured List for the second time in three years.
"It was frustrating," said Kazee. "Dealing with an injury two years ago where I tore my Achilles and trying to rehab, do that stuff last year. And then broke my arm at the beginning of this preseason. It was a downside. I got in a little dark mode. But I have my kids to put a smile on my face at the end of the day."
That dark mode was a time of struggle for Kazee, who knows what it's like to be in the locker room, in the meeting room, and not on the field.
"It's tough," said Kazee. "You have been doing this your whole life. Being out of football is just hard sometimes. That's all I know is football.
"My kids don't look at me playing football. They look at me as dad. I have to be there for them. It can be a win, a loss, my kids don't care about that. They want me to be dad. So that helped.
"But it's tough. You can't go out there and fight with your brothers. It hurts but we all get through it. I am through it now."
Kazee was placed on the Reserve/Injured List at the beginning of the season after suffering the arm injury against the Detroit Lions in the preseason. He was able to return to the practice field on Oct. 20, starting a 21-day window for the team to either activate him or keep him on the list for the remainder of the season.
Kazee's plan is simple.
He wants to be activated on Thursday.
"I'll be ready to go," said Kazee, who said he will wear something to protect the arm when he returns. "People thought I messed up my wrist, but I broke my whole forearm. I had to let the bone heal. You can't go out there on a 50% chance of re-breaking it. I took my time in rehab and now I am back."
Kazee is hoping if all goes as planned, he will be able to help the defense as they fight to turn things around from the first half of the season.
"At the end of the day we have to make plays, get turnovers, give our offense another opportunity to go score some points," said Kazee. "We just have to trust our keys. Trust everything the coaches are giving us. Execute the plays. At the end of the day, they can call out any play. We just have to execute it. That's what we need to do more.
"We just have to work together. We've got to be brothers. You just have to do your job so your brother can do his. Everybody's job is important. Make sure we do what we have to do, execute the plays and come out with a win."
