Week 10 Blog: A recap of the news

You don't have to search social media for long to see people wanting the Steelers to use fullback Derek Watt more as a regular part of the offense.

The tweets are plentiful, many of them tagging Watt so that he is sure to see them as well.

And of course, Watt himself would love to see more playing time.

But he also knows, the decision isn't his and it's more about matchups and game plans than it is what he can do on the field by a longshot.

"I see a little bit of stuff on Twitter, people tagging me and things like that," said Watt. "I know people aren't happy with how little I do play apparently and things like that. I see that a little bit. It's not up to me. I don't decide when I go in and when I don't. That has nothing to do with anything I'm having input on. They tell me to go in and I give it everything I have."

Watt has played in every game this season, starting two including Monday night's game against the Bears. He hasn't had a carry or reception, but when he is in there, there is no doubt he is giving it 110% every snap.

"I was out there on the first play and I'm always excited to be out there on the field and looking for more opportunities," said Watt. "It's a week-by-week game plan thing and I'm always ready for whatever the game plan contains for me. I'm just going to do whatever they allow me to do and whatever I'm asked to do and just give it everything I have."

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada loves what Watt can bring to the offense, but he too stressed that it can be a matchup factor.

"I'm a big fan of his," said Canada. "His intelligence, his ability to do a lot of different things. He can block, he can do different things. He is so smart. Very versatile. It's a matchup deal. We're trying to decide who we're playing, who goes on the field when he comes in, who comes off the field when he goes out. What does that do for everybody else involved so we can find a way to score. Every game is different. I think he is a really good player and appreciate him."

One area where Watt isn't lacking snaps is on special teams. He is tied for the lead with seven special teams tackles, six of them solo stops, and the special teams captain also provides great leadership for the unit.

"It means a lot to have been voted captain by my peers and my teammates," said Watt. "It's special. I try to lead by example and encourage guys. It takes everybody on special teams. It's a crucial part of the game and everybody's got to do their role and keep the unit together. I give it everything I have in that phase because that's where I get the bulk of my reps."

And when he says he gives it his all, he means it.