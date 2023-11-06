Week 10 Blog: Keeping things close

Monday, November 6
The battle in the North: It should come as no surprise, but the AFC North is in the words of Coach Mike Tomlin, the hot kitchen right now.
All four teams boast winning records, the only division in the NFL that can say that right now.
The Steelers, Bengals and Browns are all 5-3, while the Ravens are 7-2.
"We already know how this division is," said safety Damontae Kazee. "I am not worried about the division right now. Worry about one game at a time. This week has to be Green Bay. Until we play those teams, we have to lock in.
"Overall it's a great division. It's a hard-working division. I used to call it 'bully ball' when I played with Atlanta. It's a 'bully ball' division. At the end of the day, we still have to compete."
And it's competition Kazee loves.
"It's football. It's competition," said Kazee. "At the end of the day, we have competition. We can't run from it. We can't hide from it."
And nobody is trying to hide from it. The players welcome being in a division where there is little margin for error.
"It's a very competitive division," said Robinson. "As a competitor, you wouldn't want it any other way. That's what brings the best out of everybody, when you have a close race like this, when teams are so close in records. Every single game counts. You have to be locked in each and every week. You can't come in and pick and choose when you want to play. You have to line up each and every week and execute."
Ready if needed: The Steelers defense was delivered a blow when inside linebacker Cole Holcomb went down against the Titans on Thursday night and has since been placed on the Reserve/Injured List.
With Holcomb out, linebacker Mark Robinson might get his opportunity and he is ready for whatever comes his way.
"We don't get ahead of ourselves," said Robinson. "If it's my time, it will be my time. If not, I just have to keep on doing what I am doing now and that is preparing myself."
Robinson has veterans who have been helping him prepare all season in Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts, using their leadership to guide him.
"I feel good about the group of guys we've got," said Robinson. "Just preparation. That is one of the biggest things. It's great to see how guys prepare for such a task on the weekend.
"Preparation, seeing how they go about their business the early days of the week, something I want to be better as to be the best that I can. Everybody in the room has a certain level of comfort with each other out there on the field just because of the chemistry that we have built thus far.
"Those guys are like a group of brothers to me. Every day we come in here it's the same. We keep building and they stay on me and I am open."
Seeing both sides of it: Allen Robinson II has been in the NFL long enough to know that there isn't a one size fits all approach with how things are done.
He has been on teams where the offensive coordinator was on the sidelines, where the offensive coordinator is in the press box and where the head coach called the offensive plays.
That is why he is fine with however things play out with where offensive coordinator Matt Canada is for games.
"I have had both and in many different facets," said Robinson. "At the end of the day, it's whatever works best. We were able to have Coach Canada on the sideline, being able to talk through different things.
"There is an advantage to it. He is there so he is talking to us. In an NFL setting, whether the offensive coordinator is upstairs or not you have a ton of communication that is coming in, drive-to-drive, play-to-play. You find ways to be able to maneuver around those things."
Robinson did say there was an energy that was felt, something that can provide a lift.
"I would say so," said Robinson. "Having him down there, being able to talk through things, run game and pass, talk about things that may be coming up."
Making moves: The Steelers placed linebacker Cole Holcomb on the Reserve/Injured List and activated running back Anthony McFarland Jr. from the Reserve/Injured List on Monday.
Holcomb was injured in the Steelers win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. He signed with the Steelers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Holcomb has been a huge force in the middle for the defense, starting all eight games prior to his injury.
McFarland has been on the Reserve/Injured List since Week 1 and was designated to return to practice on Oct. 16 and the team had a 21-day window to activate him.
McFarland couldn't hide his smile when he first talked about being back at practice.
"It was amazing," said McFarland. "Before practice, I just put my helmet on before I walked out there because I haven't had it on in so long. It's good to be out there with my teammates.
"Mentally and physically, I feel good, ready to go. It felt good. I am just glad to be back out with my teammates. It was good to get back.
"I am just excited to be back out there with the team. It's different to be on the side. To come back out and have a helmet on, interacting and being with the team. That is the most exciting thing to me right now."
McFarland said it wasn't easy being placed on the list just after the season opener, especially after battling to make it on the 53-man roster.
McFarland was hoping this time would come.
"I feel good. I feel healthy," said McFarland. "These last two weeks, getting back on my feet. I am practicing hard and waiting for my time."
McFarland admits he is anxious to get back out there, feeling like he hasn't played forever.
"I am very anxious," said McFarland. "I haven't played since Week 1. I feel fresh. Ready to be out there with the team."
Watching the games and practice the first four weeks of his injury was tough, but practicing without being activated the last two weeks has also been a test for him.
"It is tough," said McFarland. "Especially when practice is a grind week to week. You want to grind and prepare for game day.
"When you are hurt, or dealing with situations or circumstances you can't control, it's tough. It's the game we play. You just have to be a man and learn how to deal with it."
