Week 1 Injury Report (Bengals)

The first injury report of the 2022 season is out for the Steelers, and only two players appear on it.

Receiver Diontae Johnson, who injured his shoulder in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, and linebacker Marcus Allen, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, were both limited.

Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Johnson during his weekly press conference and said his availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals will be based on his participation this week.

"We'll let participation be our guide," said Tomlin. "We'll have a practice participation report as prescribed by the NFL office, and we'll proceed from there."

Johnson, who is frustrated by the injury after working so hard all offseason, said he is focused on doing what he is able to with the injury in an effort to be on the field.

"I am doing everything I can to get back to the guys," said Johnson. "It's annoying, but at the end of the day it's football."

While limited, Johnson said he did "everything he could" in Wednesday's practice.

"I'm doing everything I can to get back to the guys this Sunday," said Johnson. "I am taking it one day at a time, and we'll see how it goes."

Other than Johnson and Allen, the Steelers are a healthy team as they head into the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tomlin was asked on Tuesday if he expects outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to play on Sunday, and he answered without hesitation, 'I do.' Highsmith didn't play in the preseason because of a rib injury but was not listed on the participation report.

The depth at outside linebacker is relatively untested for the Steelers, with Malik Reed and Jamir Jones. Reed was acquired via a trade on Aug. 30, while Jones was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1.

When asked if Reed had enough time to prepare to play on Sunday if needed, Tomlin addressed the addition of the newcomers.