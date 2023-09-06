Week 1 Injury Report (49ers)

The Steelers head into Week 1 of the regular season hoping to carry over the momentum they gained in the preseason, when they went 3-0 and had strong performances by both starting units.

They also head into Week 1 a relatively healthy unit, not dealing with any major injuries as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

"We feel pretty good about player availability as we stand here today," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Only two players were listed on the practice report on Wednesday, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, who has been dealing with a foot injury. Both were limited.

And the team is going to need every available body against the 49ers, who were ranked the NFL's No. 1 defense in 2022.

"They have a ton of talented players, but it's more about our execution," said receiver Calvin Austin III, who missed the entire 2022 regular season on the Reserve/Injured List. "As long as we execute and trust the call and communicate, there is nothing they can do to stop us. We have to focus on ourselves and make sure that we are executing."