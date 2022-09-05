Week 1 Blog: Taking nothing for granted

Taking nothing for granted: For Cameron Heyward, being voted a defensive captain by his teammates is nothing new for the veteran defensive tackle. As a matter of fact, this year is the eighth time his teammates have bestowed the honor upon him.

But it doesn't matter how many times he has been voted a captain, it's always an honor.

"I don't take that for granted," said Heyward. "There is a lot of responsibility that comes with it. You want to be an extension of your teammates. I want to represent them the right way. I want to be accountable. I want others accountable and make sure we get this thing going right.

"Every year it's a new opportunity. I do it because these guys voted for me. All I asked is when I do that, I represent them. I make sure that I do my part. I want to be the reason that we win. I want to make sure everybody plays up to that standard, including myself."

Heyward is one of five players who were voted captains on Monday, with him and T.J. Watt representing the defense, Najee Harris and Mitch Trubisky on offense, and Miles Killebrew on special teams.

This is the second time Heyward and Watt have shared the captain duties on defense, having done so in 2020 as well, and Heyward likes how Watt has grown since then.

"He is always growing," said Heyward. "I know he said it before, he was more of a quieter guy when he first got here. As I get older and he starts to grow, I like seeing that one day down the road it's going to be in good hands. He is all about the team. His play speaks for itself. The way he challenges guys and matured, he became a better captain because of it."

Heyward likes what each of the captains bring to the table, including Harris who is the youngest captain in just his second season in the NFL.

"I think it shows the leadership he has," said Heyward. "He is a guy that leads by example. I think he was destined to be a captain. When you look at our roster, he is the bell cow. Sure, we have had bell cows that haven't been captains, but it's what he does off the field. He is locked in. Guys follow him. He is learning how to challenge guys.

"He is going to be that one guy years down the road you are going to be saying Najee Harris, Steelers captain, again and again."

Trubisky came in as a veteran free agent this offseason and Heyward saw him immediately take on the qualities you need in a leader.