Week 1 Blog: Ready to lead the way

Monday, September 4
Ready to lead the way: Steelers players voted on their team captains for the 2023 season before practice on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that Cameron Heyward was selected for the ninth consecutive year.
Heyward, along with T.J. Watt, are the defensive captains, while Kenny Pickett is the offensive captain and Miles Killebrew the special teams captain.
"I never take it for granted," said Heyward. "Every year I am appreciative to be voted by these men to represent them. It's never about me. It's about the group. Being a captain should be a serviceable job where you represent everybody in this locker room and outside this locker room who claim to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. I think we have a lot of work to do but we have the right captains to get the job done."
Heyward knows being given the title of captain is special, but he also understands the work is something that continues all season.
"Just because you get voted a captain doesn't mean the job stops," said Heyward. "You need to not only prove it, but act on it. Be the voice of reason when it needs to be. Understand what the team needs. Challenge yourself as you would challenge others. There comes accountability with it."
Heyward is the type of leader who doesn't mind giving guys a push when it's necessary, or backing off and listening when someone requires that.
"When you have a common goal in mind it shouldn't be that tough," said Heyward. "I would rather say I did everything possible. I was honest with my guys. They know what they were capable of, and I gave them what they needed. I don't ever want to live in a position where there was something I should have done and didn't do."
Heyward and Watt were both defensive captains together in 2020 and 2022, and the two work well off of each with providing everything that is needed for the others on defense in their captain role.
"T.J. has become wise in what he has done," said Heyward. "He is a superstar. He leads by example in how he goes about his work. All of these guys, they're real workmen. They come to work. They attack every single day. They leave no stone unturned. They get after it every single day.
"They all work their tails off in a different way. They're going to put the group ahead of themselves."
Heyward likes what he sees from Pickett, who in just his second season earned the captain title because of his work ethic and the way he handles himself.
"Kenny is just a kid who continues to work his tail off," said Heyward. "Whether its offseason, in season, communication, he has grown leaps and bounds from last year. With that there is a leadership role. Whether that's challenging guys on the field, holding guys accountable, working on your communication, having the dialogue back and forth with your guys. That is what a leader should be.
"We love that Kenny worked his tail off and everyone sees it.
We bounce ideas off each other. We have communication. Whether this is the time to press the gas and challenge guys. You have to be able to challenge guys when you need to, but you have to be able to listen too. As a leader it's not always just having the biggest voice in the room but making sure you hear what guys are saying."
It's only a number: For linebacker Kwon Alexander, changing his number from No. 26, which he wore in the preseason, to No. 54, which he is wearing now, is no big deal. Alexander switched numbers since third year running back Anthony McFarland Jr. already was No. 26.
"It's a number," said Alexander. "You know me as a player, I am not worried about a number. I'm trying to get a win. That is my first goal."
Alexander, who is entering his ninth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, was signed by the Steelers just after the start of training camp. Alexander has played in 95 career games, starting 86 of them. He has 12.5 career sacks, eight interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Now, he is learning a new defense, a new team, in just over a month, but he is adapting just fine and gelling with his fellow linebackers, including Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Mark Robinson.
"We've been evolving. Getting better," said Alexander. "Every little thing. Picking up off each other's game. We know how to talk. We know our strengths and weaknesses, what we can do better for each other. We are just working around that and helping each other.
"You have to communicate when you are playing ball. That is one of our first things, communication in the linebacker room. It's been growing a lot."
Real football now: Nose tackle Larry Ogunjobi didn't see any action in the preseason while dealing with an injury, but there is no doubt he is pumped up for Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium.
Ogunjobi likes what he saw from the defense as a whole through training camp and the preseason and feels with the group they have returning and the additions, they will be tougher against the run in 2023.
"I think we have the right guys back," said Ogunjobi. "I think guys are understanding their role, position, everyone is gelling, very cohesive.
"The challenge is on Sunday. It's real football now. The test is on Sunday. This will be our first test as a group, and we are excited to rise to the challenge."
Numbers game: The Steelers made some number changes with Week 1 of the regular season now on tap, as well as assigned some numbers to newcomers on the practice squad.
Among the veterans with new numbers are linebacker Kwon Alexander, who will wear No. 54, and linebacker Markus Golden, who will wear No. 44.
The full list of updated numbers is below:
21 Anthony Brown
25 Desmond King II
33 Josiah Scott
41 Qadree Ollison
44 Markus Golden
45 Zander Horvath
49 Tariq Carpenter
54 Kwon Alexander
72 Kellen Diesch
79 Joey Fisher
84 Simi Fehoko
Familiar faces: Former Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave was signed by the 49ers this offseason in one of the bigger free agent moves of the offseason.
A Pro Bowl player last season for the Eagles, Hargrave is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 11.0 sacks.
Handling Hargrave Sunday will largely fall on the shoulders of center Mason Cole, though he figures to have help in that regard from guards Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels. Cole also has other guys he can talk to regarding playing against Hargrave. He also has experience against him, as well, having played against the Eagles last season in a 38-17 loss in Philadelphia last season.
"I talked to Cam. I talked to Isaac, who played with him in Philadelphia. That's the thing about this league. If you're around long enough, there will be guys who have played with you," Cole said Monday. "And we played against him last year, as well, when he was in Philly."
-- Blog entry by Dale Lolley
Latest roster updates: The Steelers filled out their initial 16-man practice squad by signing three players over the weekend.
Those signed include defensive back Tariq Carpenter, running back Zander Horvath and running back Qadree Ollison.
Defensive back Tariq Carpenter: Carpenter spent last season with the Green Bay Packers after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He saw action in 14 games, finishing with eight special teams tackles, which was sixth on the team. Carpenter had at least one special teams tackle in six of the final eight games of the season. He played at Georgia Tech where he appeared in 52 games, 41 starts, and finished with 223 tackles, 152 of them solo stops. He also had 22 passes defensed, four interceptions, six and a half tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.
Running back Zander Horvath: Horvath was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. His rookie season he played in 15 games, starting two, and finished with four carries for eight yards and had five receptions for eight yards. He also played in the Chargers AFC Wild Card game. Horvath played collegiately at Purdue, where he saw action in 28 games. He carried the ball 268 times for 1,181 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He also added 68 receptions for 592 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Qadree Ollison: Ollison spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason. He was selected by the Falcons in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 152nd overall selection. He played in 19 games for the Falcons, also spending time on their practice squad, and had 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns, including four his rookie season. He played in three games for the Cowboys in 2022, also spending time on their practice squad. Ollison played at the University of Pittsburgh where he rushed for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018, ranking second in total rushing in the ACC that season and earning second team All-ACC honors.