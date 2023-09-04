Week 1 Blog: Ready to lead the way

Ready to lead the way: Steelers players voted on their team captains for the 2023 season before practice on Monday, and it should come as no surprise that Cameron Heyward was selected for the ninth consecutive year.

Heyward, along with T.J. Watt, are the defensive captains, while Kenny Pickett is the offensive captain and Miles Killebrew the special teams captain.

"I never take it for granted," said Heyward. "Every year I am appreciative to be voted by these men to represent them. It's never about me. It's about the group. Being a captain should be a serviceable job where you represent everybody in this locker room and outside this locker room who claim to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. I think we have a lot of work to do but we have the right captains to get the job done."

Heyward knows being given the title of captain is special, but he also understands the work is something that continues all season.

"Just because you get voted a captain doesn't mean the job stops," said Heyward. "You need to not only prove it, but act on it. Be the voice of reason when it needs to be. Understand what the team needs. Challenge yourself as you would challenge others. There comes accountability with it."

Heyward is the type of leader who doesn't mind giving guys a push when it's necessary, or backing off and listening when someone requires that.

"When you have a common goal in mind it shouldn't be that tough," said Heyward. "I would rather say I did everything possible. I was honest with my guys. They know what they were capable of, and I gave them what they needed. I don't ever want to live in a position where there was something I should have done and didn't do."

Heyward and Watt were both defensive captains together in 2020 and 2022, and the two work well off of each with providing everything that is needed for the others on defense in their captain role.

"T.J. has become wise in what he has done," said Heyward. "He is a superstar. He leads by example in how he goes about his work. All of these guys, they're real workmen. They come to work. They attack every single day. They leave no stone unturned. They get after it every single day.

"They all work their tails off in a different way. They're going to put the group ahead of themselves."

Heyward likes what he sees from Pickett, who in just his second season earned the captain title because of his work ethic and the way he handles himself.

"Kenny is just a kid who continues to work his tail off," said Heyward. "Whether its offseason, in season, communication, he has grown leaps and bounds from last year. With that there is a leadership role. Whether that's challenging guys on the field, holding guys accountable, working on your communication, having the dialogue back and forth with your guys. That is what a leader should be.