'We're getting closer and closer every week'

The improvement of the Steelers' offense in the last month has been dramatic, but it's been achieved without any type of dramatic catalyst.

"There was no big 'Come to Jesus' or anything that really sticks out," tight end Zach Gentry maintained. "I think it's just everybody getting a lot more comfortable."

With increased comfort has come increased productivity, individually and collectively.

If there was a point of departure it was the bye week, for whatever reason.

In the four weeks preceding the Steelers' bye on Nov. 6, they went 1-3 and averaged 13.2 points per game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and eight interceptions and had a passer rating of 66.8.

In four games since the bye, the Steelers have gone 3-1 and averaged 23.3 points per game. Pickett has two touchdown passes, hasn't been intercepted and has a passer rating of 85.9.

But it's been much more than Pickett, who is scheduled to make his ninth NFL start when the Steelers host Baltimore on Sunday, that's allowed the offense to find its legs.

In fighting through the hard times early in the season, the Steelers have found strength in numbers.