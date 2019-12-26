Watt wins Steelers MVP award

"He is having an amazing season. A defensive player of the year season," said fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree. "Hopefully he gets that award at the end of the year. It would be great for him and the whole unit.

"He works hard every day, makes corrections, studies, he is an all-around player. He is about football all day. That is all he talks about, football and competitive stuff. He goes about his business and makes sure he is getting better each time he is out there. He never wants to make mistakes, never wants to not play well, and wants to play at an elite level and shows up all of the time."

Watt is on pace to break the Steelers single season sack record, currently sitting at 14 sacks, just two shy of tying James Harrison's record of 16 sacks set in 2008, and two and a half away from breaking it with one game left. His 14 sacks have him sitting in first place in the AFC in sacks.

Watt got a big jump on closing in on the sack record as of late, and that's part of why he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

During the stretch Watt recorded six and a half sacks, 16 tackles, 11 solo stops, nine quarterback hits and forced two fumbles.

"He's had a great year," said Mark Barron. "It's obvious to the people around here who have been paying attention to what is going on with Pittsburgh football. He has been dominating each and every week. He has been going out and being a catalyst for this team, making plays, taking the ball away. He's had an incredible year."

"He is competitive in the game in the locker room, the finger soccer. He walks around saying he is the king. Just watching him go out there and perform on the football field is all I need to see to know what kind of competitor he is."

For the season Watt has a team high 33 quarterback hits, which ranks first in the NFL, has seven forced fumbles, second in the NFL, and four fumble recoveries, tied for second in the NFL.