Watt delivers a super surprise

Feb 07, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

There is nothing linebacker T.J. Watt would rather do this year than play Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. For him, it was the number one goal.

But, with the Steelers out of the playoffs, he is making someone else's dream to go to Super Bowl LVI come true.

Watt presented Corey Fischer, a patient at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, with two tickets to the game during a surprise zoom call.

"I'm very jealous of you because you are about to do something I'm not able to do this year," said Watt. "We weren't able to get the job done. We weren't able to go to the Super Bowl. But you are my friend. You're going to the Super Bowl

"I wish you could watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, but I know it will still be a great time. I'm jealous of you."

Fischer is a 21-year-old hematology/oncology patient who has Ewing Sarcoma. When he got the news during in-patient treatment, he was stunned.

"No way," said Fischer. "That's crazy. I got to watch you go off all year long so it was a great time doing that."

Fischer is a huge sports fan, who attends Waynesburg College, where he played baseball before his diagnosis.

"I love your story. I know you are a baseball player. I just wanted to surprise you, see how everything is going. Enjoy every moment of it. It's going to be a special experience for you."

Related Content

news

A young girl who is breaking barriers

Malajsha Mollett, a fourth-grader at Pittsburgh Dilworth Traditional Academy, is celebrated on National Girls and Women in Sports Day
news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers provided $451,500 in donations to community organizations through the team's Social Justice Fund in 2021
news

A time to serve others

The Steelers partnered with the Penguins and Pirates to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 
news

Bettis joins Board of Chuck Noll Foundation

Jerome Bettis is the newest member of the Board of Directors for the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Reseach 
news

Helping out at home

Steelers players are helping the United for Waukesha Community Fund through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

On a mission to help others

Steelers are helping the Light of Life Rescue Mission through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving area kids a boost

Steelers players are helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pa. through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Players continue to help the community

Steelers players donated to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh through the team's Social Justice Fund

news

Steelers players continue to give back

Steelers players continue their giving through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to help inspire others

Steelers players are giving to the Neighborhood Resilience Project through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to one of their own

The Steelers are assisting the Best of the Batch Foundation with the latest Social Justice Fund donation
Advertising