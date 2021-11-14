hall-of-honor_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

WATCH: Hall of Honor Induction Dinner 

Nov 13, 2021 at 08:01 PM

On Saturday night, the Steelers inducted the Hall of Honor Classes of 2020 and 2021 in a ceremony held at Heinz Field. You can watch this special program in its entirety below on the team's official Steelers YouTube Channel. Where ever you wave your Terrible Towel, don't miss a memorable Steelers' events like this by subscribing to the Steelers YouTube Channel now!

