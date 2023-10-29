WATCH: Hall of Honor Dinner full program

A night to honor the Steelers rich history
James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith were enshrined into the Steelers Hall of Honor
The Hall of Honor Class of 2023 includes James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith
The Steelers will announce the Hall of Honor Class of 2023 Saturday at Saint Vincent College
Take A Tour: All together as one
For Jerome Bettis, being featured in the Hall of Honor Museum with the greats who played for the black and gold is 'special'
Take A Tour: Faneca anxious to see museum
Alan Faneca loves the Steelers history and can't wait to tour the Hall of Honor Museum
Take A Tour: Woodson's time in Pittsburgh was special
Memories from Rod Woodson's Steelers career are on display in the Hall of Honor Museum
Take A Tour: Teammates and friends together
Teammates Jon Kolb and Larry Brown honored to be together again in the Hall of Honor Museum
Take A Tour: Blount's personality on display
Mel Blount said being in the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is like being 'a kid in a candy store'
Polamalu gets to experience 'the legacy'
Troy Polamalu got his first look at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum on Thursday