Warren won’t take no for an answer

The 2016 Max Preps High School Football All-American team included some very familiar names.
Future NFL players dotted the list, particularly on offense, where the wide receivers were Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tee Higgins, the offensive linemen had the likes of Walker Little, Wyatt Davis, Trey Smith and Josh Meyers.
But the real star power was at running back, where the No. 1 recruit in the country, Najee Harris was joined by future Georgia and Lions star D'Andre Swift and some kid out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah by the name of Jaylen Warren.
While many of other players on the All-American team were headed to major college programs – including Harris to Alabama – Warren had to take a different path.
But that path has brought him back around to joining Harris with the Steelers backfield in 2022. It just took him a little longer to get there.