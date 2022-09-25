Warren won’t take no for an answer

Warren's work ethic was such that his teammates named the transfer student a team captain. And just a couple of games into the season, he became the Cowboys' starting running back, rushing for 218 yards on 32 carries in a Week 3 win over Boise State. By season's end, he had rushed for 1,218 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I didn't know anything about him, but once his name popped up in the transfer portal, I pulled out his Utah State tape and saw a physical runner," said Oklahoma State running backs coach John Wozniak. "The thing about Jaylen, he just practiced so hard. He made everyone around him better with the way he practices. I love that kid."

But despite a big season in a Power-5 conference, he went unselected in the draft, signing with the Steelers soon after the draft ended.

"Every day I come to the facility, I see the Steelers logo and I'm like, 'I'm really going to the Steelers facility,'" Warren said. "I still get the same high I got from the first time I walked up in here."

And he was determined to stay.