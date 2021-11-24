Ward a semifinalist for HOF Class of 2022

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Ward, a semifinalist for the sixth straight year, played 14 seasons for the Steelers, after being selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played on two Super Bowl teams and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.

He had 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. His versatility was always on display with his blocking ability a shining example of that. Ward is a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.