Ward a semifinalist for HOF Class of 2022

Nov 24, 2021 at 01:05 PM
Teresa Varley

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Ward, a semifinalist for the sixth straight year, played 14 seasons for the Steelers, after being selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played on two Super Bowl teams and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.

He had 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. His versatility was always on display with his blocking ability a shining example of that. Ward is a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

The Modern Era semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 finalists, and then the Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet early in 2022 to determine the Class of 2022. The 2022 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will be held next August in Canton, Ohio.

Hines Ward Photo Gallery

Hines Ward, the Steelers' All-Time Leading Wide Receiver.

