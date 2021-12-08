Vikings are talking about T.J., Ben and Minkah

Zimmer on if Ben Roethlisberger is any different this year than he has been in the past:

"Really not much honestly. He is really good at seeing the pressure, where the hots are, getting the ball out. Maybe he doesn't run quite as much as he used to. He was never really a runner, but he is a strong physical guy to get on the ground. He still throws a deep ball great. Very smart and savvy with where he wants to go with the ball. He does a lot of checking at the line of scrimmage.

"I don't see much difference in him. Good arm. The passing game is very similar to what it has been for a long time. Maybe a few more RPOs, but he's good."

Zimmer on Roethlisberger being in command at quarterback for so long and if that indicates a strong belief in him:

"I am sure they believe in him. He has been there for so long, it's the longevity of what they have been able to do. They've also been good on defense. Tomlin does a great job. For all of the time when I was in Cincinnati and played against him he was a tough out."

Cousins on Roethlisberger and if he knows him well:

"I unfortunately haven't gotten to intersect with him as much as I would have liked. I remember I went to a college game of his when I was in high school, he was playing at Miami of Ohio. I followed him growing up in the Midwest, he was playing in the MAC.

"I watched him win two Super Bowls. He's going to have a Gold Jacket someday. There is a lot of respect for what he has done. I have also extra respect for somebody who has done it for that many years, and not just a good stretch of five or six years. To do it for 18 years is so impressive. A lot of respect for him and his journey."

Zimmer on Minkah Fitzpatrick:

"They've changed a little bit what some of the schemes they are doing now. He is very instinctive, can come off a guy. We have to be careful of where he is at all of the time."