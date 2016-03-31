UltimateDraft: Round 7

2002 – BRETT KEISEL: It's very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. As a rookie, Keisel was so disruptive covering kickoffs as a big, powerful, athletic guy who could cover a lot of ground in a short period of time that before Super Bowl XL – during the pregame warm-ups when the respective special teams coaches got together to chat – Seattle's Bob Casullo remarked to Pittsburgh's Kevin Spencer that watching Keisel cover kickoffs on video was an awesome sight. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel ended up playing 12 seasons during which he started 114 of the 156 games in which he played. He finished with 30 sacks, 37 passes defensed, seven forced fumbled and nine fumble recoveries. Keisel also played in 16 playoff games, with eight starts, and he added three more sacks in the postseason. Keisel was voted to the 2010 Pro Bowl. Two Super Bowl rings.