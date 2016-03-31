Labriola On

#UltimateDraft: Round 7

Mar 31, 2016 at 02:02 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

The NFL's inaugural draft – or as it was known back then, The Annual Selection Meeting – was held in 1936, and that means the Steelers have participated in 80 of these exercises so far. This series will look at the best of the all-time Steelers' draft picks, based on the round the players were selected.

Today's installment looks at the history of Round 7:

Who's on your Steelers #UltimateDraft board? Vote now for your chance to win great prizes!

Vote Now

**

PHOTOS: #UltimateDraft - Round 7

Who is your top draft pick in Steelers history from Round 7? Make your #UltimateDraft pick now!

1951 Ray Mathews: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the teams offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchises first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns, in 1954 by 55-27, Mathews scored four touchdowns.
1 / 20

1951 Ray Mathews: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the teams offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchises first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns, in 1954 by 55-27, Mathews scored four touchdowns.

1951 Ray Mathews: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the teams offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchises first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns, in 1954 by 55-27, Mathews scored four touchdowns.
2 / 20

1951 Ray Mathews: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the teams offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchises first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns, in 1954 by 55-27, Mathews scored four touchdowns.

1951 Ray Mathews: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the teams offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchises first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns, in 1954 by 55-27, Mathews scored four touchdowns.
3 / 20

1951 Ray Mathews: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the teams offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchises first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns, in 1954 by 55-27, Mathews scored four touchdowns.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
4 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
5 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
6 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
7 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
8 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
9 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.
10 / 20

1961 Dick Hoak: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the teams long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

1989 D.J. Johnson: He was no Rod Woodson, but Johnson was a competent starting cornerback for the Steelers during a four-season span in which he recorded 11 interceptions. After leaving the Steelers as a free agent after the 1993 season, Johnson played five more seasons with Arizona and Atlanta.
11 / 20

1989 D.J. Johnson: He was no Rod Woodson, but Johnson was a competent starting cornerback for the Steelers during a four-season span in which he recorded 11 interceptions. After leaving the Steelers as a free agent after the 1993 season, Johnson played five more seasons with Arizona and Atlanta.

1989 D.J. Johnson: He was no Rod Woodson, but Johnson was a competent starting cornerback for the Steelers during a four-season span in which he recorded 11 interceptions. After leaving the Steelers as a free agent after the 1993 season, Johnson played five more seasons with Arizona and Atlanta.
12 / 20

1989 D.J. Johnson: He was no Rod Woodson, but Johnson was a competent starting cornerback for the Steelers during a four-season span in which he recorded 11 interceptions. After leaving the Steelers as a free agent after the 1993 season, Johnson played five more seasons with Arizona and Atlanta.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
13 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
14 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
15 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
16 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
17 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
18 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
19 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.
20 / 20

2002 Brett Keisel: Its very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel has 29 career sacks and 32 passes batted at the line of scrimmage to date. Two Super Bowl rings.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1951 – RAY MATHEWS**: In the 1952-53 seasons, Mathews rushed for 575 yards, caught passes for 889, returned punts and kickoffs for 525 and 694, respectively. He also scored 11 touchdowns. Mathews was one of the team's offensive stars throughout the 1950s, and in the franchise's first-ever win over the Cleveland Browns – in 1954 by 55-27 – Mathews scored four touchdowns.

1961 – DICK HOAK: Remembered by this generation of Steelers fans as the team's long-time running backs coach, Hoak could play a little bit of halfback himself in his day. Hoak rushed for 3,965 yards and caught passes for another 1,452 to score 33 touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons for teams that finished over .500 just twice. Played for Chuck Noll and coached with him. Five Super Bowl rings, all as a coach.

**

1989 – D.J. JOHNSON**: He was no Rod Woodson, but Johnson was a competent starting cornerback for the Steelers during a four-season span in which he recorded 11 interceptions. After leaving the Steelers as a free agent after the 1993 season, Johnson played five more seasons with Arizona and Atlanta.

2002 – BRETT KEISEL: It's very rare for a human being to stand 6-foot-5, weigh 285 pounds, and be as athletic as Brett Keisel. During the seasons in which Keisel learned to be a 3-4 defensive end, he contributed on special teams, often in dynamic fashion. As a rookie, Keisel was so disruptive covering kickoffs as a big, powerful, athletic guy who could cover a lot of ground in a short period of time that before Super Bowl XL – during the pregame warm-ups when the respective special teams coaches got together to chat – Seattle's Bob Casullo remarked to Pittsburgh's Kevin Spencer that watching Keisel cover kickoffs on video was an awesome sight. A full-time starter beginning in 2006, Keisel ended up playing 12 seasons during which he started 114 of the 156 games in which he played. He finished with 30 sacks, 37 passes defensed, seven forced fumbled and nine fumble recoveries. Keisel also played in 16 playoff games, with eight starts, and he added three more sacks in the postseason. Keisel was voted to the 2010 Pro Bowl. Two Super Bowl rings.

Who's on your Steelers #UltimateDraft board? Vote now for your chance to win great prizes!

Vote Now

NEXT: Round 6

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next stop: Latrobe

'Some of them have never been to Latrobe, they don't understand the challenges that await'

news

Minicamp provides a preview of training camp

'The work we're doing out here really is just a continuation of what we've been doing, with a few caveats'

news

Labriola on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The 7 players who make up the Class of 2023 represent a part of an ongoing process

news

Labriola on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Porter Jr. wore his dad's hoodie with the 'DMR' commemorative patch from 2017

news

Labriola on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Steelers 'do what they do' to evaluate, then get aggressive to trade up for their OT

news

Dick Haley, player, scout, 85

Key contributor to the scouting, drafting of players who became a dynasty during the 1970s

news

The offseason process has begun

'We'll probably move a little slower than most of our peers, but we don't worry about the Jonses'

news

Labriola on the win over the Browns

28-14 victory caps 7-2 finish, but season ends because Miami's win claims final playoff spot

news

Tomlin on MVP, 'the streak', Deshaun, Myles

'He drinks the Kool-Aid that is Pittsburgh, Pa., he's a Steeler, he teaches it to the young guys'

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win

news

Tomlin on Sutton, payback, playoffs

'His versatility, his experience ... allows us to move him and Minkah ... to diversify our attack'

news

Tomlin on weather, Franco, attrition

'The most challenging component of the weather, man, are the poor fans sitting in the stands'

Advertising