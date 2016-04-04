UltimateDraft: Round 6

1987 – GREG LLOYD: In the course of franchise history, there have been players who personified the attitude that has come to be known and recognized as Steelers Football. Greg Lloyd was one of those players. During his career here as an outside linebacker, Lloyd played in 131 games and started 125, and in those he recorded 53.5 sacks and 25 takeaways – 10 interceptions and 15 fumble recoveries. Lloyd still is in eighth place on the Steelers' all-time sacks list. He was voted to five Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro three times.

2010 – ANTONIO BROWN: He may be one of the shining examples of how the Steelers have used the draft to build the franchise that has won more Lombardi trophies than any other in the NFL. First of all, Brown was obtained with a draft pick that can be traced to the trade of Santonio Holmes to the New York Jets. The Steelers got a fifth-round pick for Holmes, the 155th overall in the 2010 draft. When it came time to make that selection, the Steelers traded it to Arizona in exchange for cornerback Bryant McFadden, whom the Cardinals were trying to unload after overpaying him during the 2009 free agency period, and a sixth-round pick, which was the 195th overall of the 2010 draft. When it came time to make that selection, the Steelers used it on Brown.

At the end of the 2015 season, the NFL chronicled some of Brown's recent accomplishments: "Tied for the league lead with 136 receptions and has 265 total receptions over the past two seasons, surpassing MARVIN HARRISON (252 in 2001-02) for the most catches in any two-season span in NFL history … Joined WES WELKER (2007-09) as the only players in NFL history with three consecutive 110-catch seasons (129 in 2014; 110 in 2013).

Had four 185-yard receiving games in 2015, the most in a single season in NFL history … Became the only player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions and a punt return-touchdown in multiple seasons and has done so in each of the past three seasons (2013-15) … Reached 400 career receptions in Week 2 in his 72nd career game, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer KELLEN WINSLOW as the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach the milestone. Only ANQUAN BOLDIN (67) and LARRY FITZGERALD (71) reached 400 catches in fewer games.

Brown already has been voted to four Pro Bowls, and he was named a first-team All-Pro wide receiver in both of the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Who's on your Steelers #UltimateDraft board? Vote now for your chance to win great prizes!