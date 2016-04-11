UltimateDraft: Round 4

Steelers eventually win a Super Bowl, Ben McGee wasn't one of those to whom he was referring. McGee played 120 games along the defensive line over nine seasons with the Steelers, and he was voted to the Pro Bowl twice. He retired after the 1972 AFC Championship Game loss to Miami.

1971 – GERRY MULLINS: In the 1971 NFL Draft, the Steelers added two linemen – one offensive and one defensive – who would start on four Super Bowl championship teams. Mullins, a guard, never was voted to a Pro Bowl, but his contributions to those Lombardi trophies never has been in dispute. In fact, the only offensive lineman from those teams ever to be afforded any individual accolades during that decade was Mike Webster. Four Super Bowl rings.

1971 – DWIGHT WHITE: It was in this 1971 draft that the final two pieces of the original Steel Curtain were added. White in the fourth round, and Ernie Holmes in the eighth. In the four seasons from 1972-75, White posted 33.5 sacks and famously came out of the hospital on Sunday morning to start Super Bowl IX against the Minnesota Vikings after fighting a case of pneumonia all week. White still is ninth in team history with 46 sacks. Four Super Bowl rings.

1974 – JOHN STALLWORTH: Hall of Fame Class of 2002. Enshrined in Canton because of his clutch performances in the playoffs, Stallworth caught 26 passes for 547 yards (21.0 average) and seven touchdowns in the six games that brought the Steelers the championships of Super Bowls XIII and XIV. In the playoffs, Stallworth caught 57 passes for 1,054 yards (18.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. Four Super Bowl rings.