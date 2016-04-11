UltimateDraft: Round 4

The NFL's inaugural draft – or as it was known back then, The Annual Selection Meeting – was held in 1936, and that means the Steelers have participated in 80 of these exercises so far. This series will look at the best of the all-time Steelers' draft picks, based on the round the players were selected.
Today's installment looks at the history of Round 4:
1964 – BEN McGEE: When Chuck Noll was hired and famously told the team he had just inherited that many of the players on it weren't good enough to help the
Steelers eventually win a Super Bowl, Ben McGee wasn't one of those to whom he was referring. McGee played 120 games along the defensive line over nine seasons with the Steelers, and he was voted to the Pro Bowl twice. He retired after the 1972 AFC Championship Game loss to Miami.
1971 – GERRY MULLINS: In the 1971 NFL Draft, the Steelers added two linemen – one offensive and one defensive – who would start on four Super Bowl championship teams. Mullins, a guard, never was voted to a Pro Bowl, but his contributions to those Lombardi trophies never has been in dispute. In fact, the only offensive lineman from those teams ever to be afforded any individual accolades during that decade was Mike Webster. Four Super Bowl rings.
1971 – DWIGHT WHITE: It was in this 1971 draft that the final two pieces of the original Steel Curtain were added. White in the fourth round, and Ernie Holmes in the eighth. In the four seasons from 1972-75, White posted 33.5 sacks and famously came out of the hospital on Sunday morning to start Super Bowl IX against the Minnesota Vikings after fighting a case of pneumonia all week. White still is ninth in team history with 46 sacks. Four Super Bowl rings.
1974 – JOHN STALLWORTH: Hall of Fame Class of 2002. Enshrined in Canton because of his clutch performances in the playoffs, Stallworth caught 26 passes for 547 yards (21.0 average) and seven touchdowns in the six games that brought the Steelers the championships of Super Bowls XIII and XIV. In the playoffs, Stallworth caught 57 passes for 1,054 yards (18.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. Four Super Bowl rings.
1998 – DESHEA TOWNSEND**: Never a Pro Bowl guy but always a contributor to a lot of winning, Townsend finished his Steelers career with 15.5 sacks and 21 interceptions. He started 80 games over 12 seasons. Two Super Bowl rings.
1999 – AARON SMITH: If Dick LeBeau's opinion matters, Smith is the best 3-4 defensive end of all time. He played in one Pro Bowl, but more importantly was a starter in 13 playoff games. Smith finished his career with 44 sacks, 20 passes batted at the line of scrimmage, and nine fumble recoveries. Two Super Bowl rings.
2003 – IKE TAYLOR: He never achieved the individual accolades that came to Mel Blount and Rod Woodson, but Ike Taylor was a starting cornerback on Steelers teams that have won a lot of regular season games and a lot of playoff games during his career. Taylor had 140 regular season starts, plus 11 more in the playoffs; 14 interceptions in the regular season, plus three more in the playoffs. Two Super Bowl rings.
