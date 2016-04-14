UltimateDraft: Round 3

1950 – GEORGE HUGHES**: Another guy who was one of the top players of his era, Hughes played both tackle and guard for the Steelers, and he was the best player the team had at either of those spots. Hughes never missed a game in his five pro seasons, and was voted to the Pro Bowl twice.

1969 – JON KOLB: In one draft class, his first as Steelers coach, Chuck Noll got his team three linemen who would each win four Super Bowl rings. Kolb was picked after Joe Greene but before L.C. Greenwood, and his specialty was blocking the likes of his defensive teammates. Kolb became a full-time starter in 1971, and for the next six seasons he didn't miss a game. Kolb ended up starting 135 games at left tackle, including four Super Bowls. Four Super Bowl rings.

1970 – MEL BLOUNT: Hall of Fame Class of 1989. Bill Nunn once admitted he thought Blount's NFL future was at safety, but Chuck Noll was convinced he could play cornerback. Nunn often said he was tickled that Noll was correct. Historically, Blount's play at cornerback forced the NFL in 1977 to change some rules to make things easier for receivers, and statistically his play at cornerback resulted in 57 career interceptions, including an NFL-best 11 in 1975, which was a 14-game season. Blount twice was named first-team All-Pro; he was the 1975 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Blount's listed height and weight were 6-foot-3, 205. Four Super Bowl rings.

1982 – MIKE MERRIWEATHER: By the time Merriweather was drafted from Pacific, the Steelers had switched to a 3-4 defense. After becoming a full-time starter in 1983, Merriweather then started 76 games through the 1987 season, during which he had 31 sacks, 11 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries. He held out for the entire 1988 season and was then traded to Minnesota on the day of the 1989 NFL Draft for a first-round pick.