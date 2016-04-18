UltimateDraft: Round 2

1950 – ERNIE STAUTNER**: Hall of Fame Class of 1969. The franchise's most significant player during its first quarter-century of existence, Stautner was the first player to have his jersey number officially retired by the Steelers, and the only one until the honor also was bestowed on Joe Greene. Defensive statistics for Stautner's era are sketchy, but in only one of his 14 NFL seasons did Stautner miss a game – one game in 1953 – and he finished with 23 fumble recoveries. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Stautner was named first-team All-Pro once and second-team All-Pro four times.

1953 – JOHN HENRY JOHNSON: Hall of Fame Class of 1987. His route to the Steelers was circuitous, but ultimately he was worth the wait. After being drafted by the Steelers, Johnson played in Calgary of the Canadian Football League for a year and then had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in the NFL before finally landing back in Pittsburgh for the 1960 season. In Pittsburgh, Johnson rushed for 4,381 yards and 26 touchdowns while catching 106 passes for another 814 yards and six touchdowns.

1965 – ROY JEFFERSON: Coach Buddy Parker had traded away five of the first six picks of the 1965 draft, and the other brought Jefferson to the Steelers. In his five seasons in Pittsburgh, Jefferson caught 199 passes for 3,671 yards (18.4 average) and 29 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro in 1969 after finishing third in the NFL in catches (67), second in receiving yards (1,079), and fourth in touchdowns (nine). The following preseason, Jefferson ran afoul of one of Chuck Noll's team rules and was traded to Baltimore.

1971 – JACK HAM: Hall of Fame Class of 1988. One of the transcendent players of his era, Ham was a linebacker capable of covering wide receivers. He started 160 of his 162 career regular season games with the Steelers, during which he had 53 takeaways – 32 interceptions and 21 fumble recoveries. Think about that: a linebacker with 32 career interceptions. Ham also had five postseason interceptions, including two in the 1974 AFC Championship Game victory over Oakland that sent the Steelers to their first Super Bowl. Voted to eight Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro six times. Four Super Bowl rings.

>> [Shop the Jack Ham Collection Now](https://shop.steelers.com/steelers-authentics-2?specs=181&utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=2016 draft pick player pages&utmcontent=Ham)

1974 – JACK LAMBERT: Hall of Fame Class of 1990. His image is of a mean and nasty middle linebacker, but Lambert was a savvy and intelligent one as well. He was voted NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1974 and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1976 as part of a career that included 45 takeaways – 28 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries – as well as nine trips to the Pro Bowl and six times being named first-team All-Pro. His interception in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XIV against the Los Angeles Rams was referred to as the clinching play of that game by Art Rooney Sr. Four Super Bowl rings.

>> [Shop the Jack Lambert Collection Now](https://shop.steelers.com/steelers-authentics-2?specs=192&utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=2016 draft pick player pages&utmcontent=Lambert)

1986 – GERALD WILLIAMS: Probably better suited to playing defensive end in the team's 3-4, Williams nevertheless was the Steelers' full-time starting nose tackle for the seven seasons between 1988-94. He finished his Steelers career with 24.5 sacks, with his single-season high being six in 1990.