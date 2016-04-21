UltimateDraft: Round 1

1970 – TERRY BRADSHAW**: Hall of Fame Class of 1989. It came down to the flip of a coin back in 1970, what with the Steelers and Chicago Bears tying for the worst record in the NFL in 1969 and the prize coming along with the first overall pick being a Louisiana Tech quarterback named Terry Bradshaw. On the advice of renowned horse-player Art Rooney Sr., the Steelers let the Bears call the toss of the coin, and for the 14th time that season the Chicago NFL team came up a loser. In the run-up to the draft, the Steelers were deluged with offers for the pick, and because the Steelers had traded away their No. 1 pick in six of the previous 12 drafts there was a lot of history indicating it again could be a possibility. The St. Louis Cardinals offered a package that contained cornerback Roger Wehrli, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. When presented with the St. Louis offer, Chuck Noll said, "This trade would get us to 7-7. I don't want to be 7-7."

If you're a guy who likes his quarterback to come up big in critical games, Terry Bradshaw is your guy. He was 14-5 as a starter in the playoffs, 4-0 in Super Bowls. His postseason passer rating was 83.0, and his 8.41 yards/attempt is the highest in NFL history among quarterbacks who have a comparable number of playoff starts. But in those four Super Bowls, Bradshaw had a passer rating of 112.8, and his yards/attempt in those games was an astonishing 11.9. Bradshaw wouldn't help you win your fantasy league, but he forced you to build a bigger trophy case. Four Super Bowl rings.

>> [Shop the Terry Bradshaw Collection Now](https://shop.steelers.com/terry-bradshaw-framed-photo-with-a-piece-of-three-rivers-stadium-turf?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=2016 draft pick player pages&utmcontent=Bradshaw)

1972 – FRANCO HARRIS: Hall of Fame Class of 1990. At one point, Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. was asked about fullback Franco Harris. "We didn't win until he got here," said Rooney about the franchise's No. 1 pick in the 1972 draft, "but after he got here ,we didn't lose very often."

In terms of coming up big in critical games, Harris is the running back version of Terry Bradshaw. In 19 playoff games, Harris carried 400 times for 1,556 yards (3.9 average) with 16 touchdowns, while also catching 51 passes for 504 more yards and another touchdown. Harris rushed for four touchdowns in four Super Bowl wins, and in being the MVP of Super Bowl IX Harris rushed for 158 yards on 34 carries (4.6 average) and scored the game's first touchdown on a 9-yard run. Harris is second in all-time postseason rushing yards to Emmitt Smith (1,556-1,586) but when receptions are added in, Harris leads Smith in yards from scrimmage (2,060-1,928). Four Super Bowl rings.

>> [Shop the Franco Harris Collection Now](https://shop.steelers.com/franco-harris-framed-photo-with-a-piece-of-three-rivers-stadium-turf?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utmcampaign=2016 draft pick player pages&utmcontent=Harris)

1974 – LYNN SWANN: Hall of Fame Class of 2001. Quality over quantity might be the simplest way to characterize Swann's career. His 907 receiving yards in 16 playoff games is more than he ever amassed over a whole regular season, and he also averaged 18.9 yards per catch in the postseason to go along with nine touchdowns. In 1975, Swann led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions on only 49 catches, and then he capped that season by being voted the MVP of Super Bowl X by catching four passes for 161 yards, including the 64-yard touchdown that iced the outcome of the Steelers' 21-17 victory. Four Super Bowl rings.

1984 – LOUIS LIPPS: A playmaking receiver not lucky enough to play with either Terry Bradshaw or Ben Roethlisberger, Lipps led the NFL in punt returns as a rookie and then caught 59 passes for 1,132 yards (19.2 average) in 1985. In his first two seasons with the Steelers, Lipps scored 24 touchdowns receiving and returning.

1987 – ROD WOODSON: Hall of Fame Class of 2009. In terms of cornerbacks who weren't afraid to make a tackle, Woodson was the best of his era. In 10 seasons with the Steelers, Woodson was named first-team All-Pro five times and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 1993. Woodson finished his career here with 13.5 sacks, 38 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and 21 fumble recoveries. He scored six defensive touchdowns, and added another four on returns.

1998 – ALAN FANECA: The best guard in franchise history, Faneca started 153 of the 158 games he played in a Steelers uniform. During his career here, Faneca was voted to seven Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro six times. One Super Bowl ring.

2001 – CASEY HAMPTON: An underrated leader on Steelers teams that played in three Super Bowls and won two, Hampton was voted to five Pro Bowls. During his 13 seasons, the Steelers run defense was ranked among the NFL's top three 10 times, and it was No. 1 four of those times. Two Super Bowl rings.