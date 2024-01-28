Two Hall of Famers joined the ranks

Jan 28, 2024
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

January 28, 1969
Defensive tackle Joe Greene selected in the first round of NFL Draft

Joe Greene, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, changed what it meant to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He changed the mindset of those who wore the black and gold, starting with his teammates in the 1970s, with his impact still lasting today.

Greene, a man who admittedly was disappointed to be drafted in the first-round by the team in 1969 when they were a losing franchise, through his play and dedication made those who were drafted after him honored to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It was almost crushing," said Greene of being drafted by the Steelers. "They had the fourth pick and that means you lose a lot of ball games. My first year was terrible. We were 1-13. Every Tuesday we had four or five new guys come in for tryouts. Our team had new faces every week because for the most part we weren't very good. I don't think the atmosphere was positive.

"I truly believe along with Chuck (Noll), Dan (Rooney) and Mr. (Art) Rooney that it changed when we moved into Three Rivers Stadium. The attitude began to change. When the attitude changed, that's where it started."

Greene, the leader of the Steel Curtain defense for 13 seasons, the Hall of Fame defensive tackle who helped bring four Super Bowl championships to Pittsburgh, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is the player who helped shape the franchise and he was honored for everything he did when his No. 75 was retired in 2014, only the second number in franchise history ever to be retired.

Greene was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, including eight straight years from 1969-76. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection, 11-time first-team All-AFC selection, NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice (1972 and 1974) and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1969. He was named to the NFL's 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, the 1970s All-Decade Team and the Steelers 75th Anniversary All-Time Team.

PHOTOS: Joe Greene Through the Years

As Joe Greene's jersey retirement approaches, take a look at some more of his best moments.

January 28, 1971
Linebacker Jack Ham selected in the second round of the NFL Draft

The Steelers selected Jack Ham in the second round of the 1971 NFL Draft and the consistent, steady linebacker played his entire 12-year career in the black and gold. 

Ham earned a starting job right out of the gate at left outside linebacker as a rookie after picking off three passes in the preseason finale that year. He held onto the starting role through his entire career, showing his durability by missing only four games in his first 10 seasons.

Ham was named the Football News Defensive Player of the Year in 1975, and was selected to eight straight Pro Bowls. He was named All-Pro six times and All-AFC seven times. He retired after the 1982 season with 25 sacks, 21 fumble recoveries and 32 interceptions to his credit. The combined 53 takeaways are the most ever by a non-defensive back. Ham was All-Pro six times, All-AFC seven times and selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.  

Ham was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Steelers Hall of Honor in 2017.

PHOTOS: Steelers in the HOF - Jack Ham

Check out photos of Steelers' Hall of Famer Jack Ham

