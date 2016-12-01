Tuitt: 'We've just been attacking'

JUST TUITT:** The Steelers have won twice in two tries since they lost defensive end Cameron Heyward for the season to a pectoral injury.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt credits the Steelers' mindset for the response.

"We haven't decided," Tuitt said. "All of our guys, offensively and defensively, we've been going after it. No deciding, we've just been attacking, and we gotta continue to do that for this playoff run we're trying to do."

Tuitt had five tackles (four solo), two sacks, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits in the Steelers' 24-9 win on Nov. 20 at Cleveland, the Steelers' first game without Heyward.

Tuitt followed that performance up by being in on two more tackles and contributing three more quarterback hits in the Steelers' 28-7 win on Thanksgiving night in Indianapolis.

"It's just stepping up for my team," Tuitt said. "When you get that call to step up, that's all I'm doing right now, doing what I'm supposed to do and doing whatever it takes to help our team get to the playoffs."

All three of Tuitt's sacks have come in the last three games (he also had one on Nov. 13 against Dallas).