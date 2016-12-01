Tuitt: 'We've just been attacking'

**
JUST TUITT:** The Steelers have won twice in two tries since they lost defensive end Cameron Heyward for the season to a pectoral injury.
Defensive end Stephon Tuitt credits the Steelers' mindset for the response.
"We haven't decided," Tuitt said. "All of our guys, offensively and defensively, we've been going after it. No deciding, we've just been attacking, and we gotta continue to do that for this playoff run we're trying to do."
Tuitt had five tackles (four solo), two sacks, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits in the Steelers' 24-9 win on Nov. 20 at Cleveland, the Steelers' first game without Heyward.
Tuitt followed that performance up by being in on two more tackles and contributing three more quarterback hits in the Steelers' 28-7 win on Thanksgiving night in Indianapolis.
"It's just stepping up for my team," Tuitt said. "When you get that call to step up, that's all I'm doing right now, doing what I'm supposed to do and doing whatever it takes to help our team get to the playoffs."
All three of Tuitt's sacks have come in the last three games (he also had one on Nov. 13 against Dallas).
He had missed on repeated opportunities to get the quarterback on the ground in the first half of the season.
The Steelers prepare for the Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.
"It's just tackling him," Tuitt said. "It's just taking him down, not sipping off and taking him down and going back and watching film and seeing some of the things I can do to make myself even better."
COMBATIVE CORNERBACK: Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has eight receiving touchdowns this season and the speed to score from seemingly anywhere on the field at any given moment.
But Beckham is likewise famous for last season's battle with then-Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman, a street fight-type of confrontation that inspired rules changes regarding personal fouls.
Steelers cornerback Stephon Tuitt said he's never become involved in such a brawl, but he's come close.
"Well, yeah, just about every Sunday it gets like that," Cockrell said. "We're out there, we're pressing. We may not always get the coverage or it may not always be as fanatic, but it gets pretty physical out there on the outside. You'd be surprised, some of the things that happen when the refs and the cameras aren't looking."
Cockrell wouldn't say whether he initiates or responds in such situations.
"I can't give you that, I'm sorry," Cockrell said.
**
EITHER-SIDE CAPABLE:** Arthur Moats, who started the first five games at left outside linebacker, said the amount of work he's getting at right outside linebacker this week is the same amount he'd been getting all along.
"I wouldn't say more or less," Moats assessed. "Throughout the whole season I've taken reps over there, especially during the practice setting. A couple of times in the game I've been over there."
Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday he wasn't "into" a five-man rotation at outside linebacker in the wake of Bud Dupree's return from injury and to readiness.
Tomlin said William Gay "is probably going to be in the mix."
And Tomlin added he imagined "Bud is probably going to be a part of that group."
Anthony Chickillo has started the past six games at left outside linebacker and played 16 snaps on special teams in Indianapolis.
Jones started eight of the first nine games at right outside linebacker but was replaced in the starting lineup in the last two by Harrison.
"If the coaches want me over there (at right outside linebacker), then I'll be there," Moats said. "If they want me to be on the left, I'll be on the left."